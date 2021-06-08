Heffernan Insurance Brokers Forms Private Equity and M&A Insurance Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, announces the formation of a new private equity and M&A insurance practice, led by practice leader, Tom Kashickey and director of operations, Rob Jevens.

The practice was formed to provide risk and insurance services to private equity firms and their portfolio companies nationwide. "This is a practice area that requires unique talents and insurance skill-sets," said Benjamin Stern, Managing Senior Vice President at Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "With Tom's legal and environmental insurance experience, combined with Rob's M&A insurance experience, we feel that we are building an exceptional team."

"It is an exciting time to launch and be a part of the private equity and M&A practice at Heffernan," said Tom Kashickey, private equity and M&A practice leader. "Unprecedented times often give rise to ample new opportunities. All the factors, not the least of which include abundant capital from private equity and SPACs, are in place for continued robust M&A activity moving forward."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

