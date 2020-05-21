Heffernan Insurance Brokers Partners with altumAI, Creators of futureWork

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, announced today a partnership with altumAI, the company behind the innovative health and safety technology solution, futureWork.

futureWork uses data, technology, and AI to identify and avoid worker risk and is the leading worker health and safety platform for real-time, mobile enabled risk awareness, communication, and engagement. The futureWork software and apps support worker health and safety by capturing and interpreting data that surrounds every worker to understand their unique risk and provides workers and businesses the ability to mitigate and avoid injury. Specific to the COVID-19 return to work challenge, futureWork enables health and self assessment, temperature recording and reporting, and monitors contact tracing and enables seamless communication.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with altumAI to support our clients in an effort to promote biometrics to improve the health and safety of their workforce," said Brian Dantzig, Executive Vice President of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "The futureWork platform also offers return to work tools which will help employers address the lifting of shelter in place created by COVID-19."

"We are excited to partner with Heffernan Insurance Brokers. The COVID-19 situation has brought workplace health and safety to the forefront and is fundamentally changing how we are using data and insight to protect workers," said Lars Skari, co-founder, Chief Client and Product Officer of altumAI. "We developed the worker health and safety platform, futureWork, to capture and interpret data that surrounds every worker to avoid and mitigate injury. futureWork puts health and safety at the center by sharing risk insight, ensuring effective communication and collaboration, and creating active worker engagement."

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

About AltumAi

altumAi, the company behind futureWork, uses data, technology, and AI to protect worker health and safety. futureWork is the leading worker health and safety software and apps platform for real-time, mobile enabled risk awareness, communication, and engagement. futureWork's open platform of software and apps captures and interprets the data that surrounds every worker to identify risk and provide a unique worker risk score. Through a robust communications model, futureWork provides micro-training, coaching, and engagement across the entire company to identify and avoid risk. Specific to the CV-19 back to work challenge, futureWork enables easy health and exposure screening of employees and guests, temperature recording and reporting, easy to understand risk score by employee, team, location, flexible workflow (employee self-reporting, company screener or hybrid), tailored, individual risk reducer messages and micro training, and contact tracking based on employee and guest location (GPS), etc. With the futureWork Guest app organizations can extend their safety practices to visitors and guests with tailored screening processes and messages.

To learn more about how AltumAi can help your business, please visit www.altumai.com

