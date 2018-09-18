Heffernan Portland Branch Hires Diana Van Horn, Senior Vice President and Branch Manager

Van Horn has over 30 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry with a track record of leading successful teams and meeting client's servicing expectations. She has a passion for team building, sales, and underwriting. Throughout her career, Van Horn has managed all aspects of insurance operations and earned the Charter Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation, along with three Associates degrees in Risk Management (ARM), Underwriting (AU), and Management (AIM). She also holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation and the Certified Risk Manager (CRM) designation. Van Horn has served on the national and local Boards for the CPCU Society. In her previous roles, Van Horn served as SVP, Head of Western Region and SVP, Head of Strategic Marketing for QBE Insurance Group, one of the world's top 20 insurance companies.

Elizabeth Bishop, Executive Vice President, remarked, "Diana is a well-respected leader in the insurance community with a track record of putting clients' needs first. It truly is our honor to welcome Diana and have her lead our Northwest team!"

Heffernan continues to focus on new business development in the Pacific Northwest area.

Diana Van Horn

Senior Vice President

Branch Manager, Oregon

503.419.5790 direct

dianav@heffins.com

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; St. Louis, MO; and London, UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003, donating more than 15 percent of profits to charity in 2017.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

