Heffler Claims Group Welcomes Lori L. Castaneda As Principal

Ms. Castaneda comes to Heffler with more than 20 years of experience in the legal industry. As a highly-skilled strategist with a consultative approach to client service delivery, Ms. Castaneda has been involved in the successful administration of hundreds of high-profile class action settlements. Her long-standing relationships with plaintiff, defense, and corporate clients coupled with her hands-on industry insight, have contributed to Ms. Castaneda's excellent reputation for advancing complex projects in collaboration with Counsel.

Prior to joining Heffler, Ms. Castaneda spent eight years working for a national claims administration firm where she was responsible for the management of 120+ employees and the project administration success in over 250 cases with values in excess of $20 billion.

"Lori is an excellent addition to our Leadership team given her extensive experience in the claims administration industry," said Edward J. Radetich, Jr. CPA, Partner of Heffler Claims Group. "Her unique background in both operations and business development and her consultative client service approach are very much in line with our mission here at Heffler and will be a tremendous benefit to our clients."

Ms. Castaneda is a strategic problem solver well-known for her ability to assess complex matters and develop solutions for critical administrative tasks including the management of unique class member outreach and public relation programs, the integration, analysis, and management of data from multiple sources, and the handling of multifaceted claims.

"I am thrilled and honored to join the Heffler team," said Lori Castaneda, Principal of Heffler Claims Group. "One of Heffler's core values is to truly partner with clients and offer personalized solutions while providing exceptional quality. This is something I have endeavored to do throughout my entire career. I believe when we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our clients, we make their jobs easier and offer them experience in areas where we excel. Heffler provides the ideal platform to do this."

Ms. Castaneda earned her Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and remains active with the California State Bar. She earned her undergraduate degree at Santa Clara University.

