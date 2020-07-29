Hefzi-Ba Palomino's New Book Psicología Bíblica Y Crecimiento Espiritual, Is A Perspicacious Tome That Inspires Growth In Spirituality And A Deeper Understanding Of God

On the relationship with God, especially the Holy Spirit, our spiritual maturity will depend and only on Him; the readings, the sermons, the very word of the Bible, do not make sense, but we accept them, we appropriate them, we believe them and we adopt them so that they have a place in our hearts and minds and move us to actions that produce fruits that they are according to the will of God.

To achieve this purpose, the work covers essential, scientific and Biblical themes, from Genesis to Revelation; how God created us, how humanity fell spiritually; how to reverse the consequences of the fall; of general psychology and psychology of man created by God; who is our enemy, spiritual warfare, identity, who we are, who is the Father, who is the Son and who is the Holy Spirit; the sacrifice on the cross of Christ, the meaning of the new covenant and of the cross of Christ; how to renew our mind in Christ; how to know ourselves and finally how to discover and fulfill the purpose with which God created us."

Published by Page Publishing, Hefzi-Ba Palomino's new book Psicología Bíblica y Crecimiento Espiritual allows the reinforcement of the readers' faith in the lord that leads to a more profound discerning of his purpose in their lives.

Consumers who wish to attain fulfillment in God can purchase Psicología Bíblica y Crecimiento Espiritual in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

