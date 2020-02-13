HEI Reports 2019 Results

HONOLULU, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

2019 Highlights:

Solid consolidated earnings with net income growth from both the utility and bank

with net income growth from both the utility and bank Hawaiian Electric 2 delivered on strategic priorities :

: Achieved 28% of electricity sales from renewable sources; on track to meet or exceed goal of 30% in 2020



Integrated nation's highest level of rooftop solar penetration, at 19% of residential customers



Completed 20 megawatt West Loch Solar project, contributing to 21% increase in solar capacity in 2019



Secured lowest cost renewables to date for Hawaii customers

customers

Launched one of the largest U.S. utility renewables procurement efforts, seeking 900 megawatts of new renewables, over 500 gigawatt-hours of storage, and over 200 megawatts of grid services



Completed "One Company" initiative, restructuring functions across all three utilities to improve operational efficiency



Named 2019 "Utility of the Year" by Utility Dive

American Savings Bank achieved solid results despite lower interest rate environment

Maintained net interest margin above peers, driven by low cost of funds



Completed move to new campus and sales of former properties, realized expected one-time net gain of $5.5 million 3



Efficiency ratio improved to 57.8% from 59.4%



Grew total loans by $277 million , or 5.7% to $5.1 billion

1 Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share. 2 Hawaiian Electric, unless otherwise defined, refers to the three utilities, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. on Oahu, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. on Hawaii Island, and Maui Electric Company, Limited, serving Maui County. Over the past few years, the three utilities have been restructuring functions across the islands to improve efficiency. As of January 1, 2020 the three utilities now operate under one brand, "Hawaiian Electric." 3 The after-tax gain on sale of properties and the after-tax campus transition costs for 2019 were $7.9 million and $2.4 million, respectively, and $7.9 million and $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported 2019 year-end consolidated net income for common stock of $217.9 million and EPS of $1.99 compared to $201.8 million and EPS of $1.85 for 2018, representing net income and EPS growth of 8%.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, consolidated net income for common stock was $66.3 million and EPS was $0.61 compared to $49.6 million and EPS of $0.45 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

"HEI's fourth quarter and 2019 earnings reflect continued solid performance across our companies," said Constance H. Lau, president and CEO of HEI. "With another year of strong consolidated performance in 2019, and continued confidence in our future prospects, we announced a 3% increase in our dividend yesterday."

"In addition to strong financial performance, in 2019 we made significant strides on key initiatives. Our utility launched one of the nation's largest-ever renewable procurement efforts, which will add significantly to our renewable energy mix once completed. And we're proud that Hawaiian Electric was named "Utility of the Year" by Utility Dive, a prominent industry publication, for advancing many initiatives that are transforming the power sector today, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, and performance-based regulation," said Lau.

"American Savings Bank completed the sale of two former properties and moved into its state-of-the-art campus, and achieved strong loan growth and an above-peer net interest margin despite the challenging interest rate environment for banks," said Lau.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC EARNINGS

Full Year Results:

Hawaiian Electric's full-year 2019 net income was $156.8 million, compared to $143.7 million in 2018. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$24 million revenue increase from recovery under the rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) and from rate increases to support investments to integrate more renewable energy, improve customer reliability and increase system efficiency;

revenue increase from recovery under the rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) and from rate increases to support investments to integrate more renewable energy, improve customer reliability and increase system efficiency; $11 million revenue increase from recovery of the Schofield generation project under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism;

revenue increase from recovery of the Schofield generation project under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism; $2 million additional revenue earned under performance incentives for procuring low-cost renewable energy and for better reliability and call center performance; and

additional revenue earned under performance incentives for procuring low-cost renewable energy and for better reliability and call center performance; and $2 million lower interest expense due to debt refinancing.

Note: Amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using the current year composite statutory tax rates of 25.75% for the utilities and 26.79% for the bank.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$15 million higher operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses compared to 2018, primarily due to higher outside services for system support (asset management, energy management, enterprise resource and grid modernization systems); higher overhaul and maintenance expenses for generating facilities; and the reset of employee pension costs included in rates on Oahu and in Maui county as part of rate case decisions;

higher operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses compared to 2018, primarily due to higher outside services for system support (asset management, energy management, enterprise resource and grid modernization systems); higher overhaul and maintenance expenses for generating facilities; and the reset of employee pension costs included in rates on and in as part of rate case decisions; $9 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy, improve customer reliability and increase system efficiency; and

higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy, improve customer reliability and increase system efficiency; and $5 million lower net income versus 2018 due to favorable tax adjustments in 2018.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Fourth quarter 2019 net income of $45.4 million was $10 million higher than in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$6 million lower O&M expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018, due to one-time write-offs in 2018, higher enterprise resource system project costs in 2018, and lower generation station maintenance expense in 2019;

lower O&M expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018, due to one-time write-offs in 2018, higher enterprise resource system project costs in 2018, and lower generation station maintenance expense in 2019; $3 million revenue increase resulting from rate increases and recovery under the RAM;

revenue increase resulting from rate increases and recovery under the RAM; $2 million revenue increase from recovery of the Schofield generation project under the MPIR mechanism; and

revenue increase from recovery of the Schofield generation project under the MPIR mechanism; and $2 million additional revenue earned under performance incentives due to better reliability and call center performance.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$2 million from lower pole attachment fee revenues; and

from lower pole attachment fee revenues; and $2 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy, improve customer reliability and increase system efficiency.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

Full Year Results:

American's full-year 2019 net income was $89.0 million compared to $82.5 million in 2018. Net interest income was $248.1 million compared to $242.7 million in 2018, primarily due to loan growth and stable net interest margin from the previous year. Noninterest income was $16.7 million higher than 2018, primarily due to the $10.8 million pre-tax gain from sales of former properties and mortgage banking income. This was partially offset by $8.7 million higher provision for loan losses due in part to additional loan loss reserves for the consumer loan portfolio and borrower-specific circumstances requiring additional reserves on loans within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. Noninterest expense for the year was $8.0 million higher than 2018 primarily due to higher compensation and benefit expense, as well as higher occupancy costs related to American's move to its new campus.

Loans were $5.1 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $277 million or 5.7% from December 31, 2018. Total deposits were $6.3 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $113 million or 1.8% from December 31, 2018. The average cost of funds was 0.29%, up from 0.25% the prior year.

American's return on average equity4 of 13.5%, was consistent with full year 2018. The bank's return on average assets was 1.25% compared to 1.20% in 2018.

Fourth Quarter Results:

American's fourth quarter 2019 net income was $28.2 million compared to $22.9 million in the third, or linked quarter and $21.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income compared to the linked and prior year quarters was driven by higher noninterest income, largely related to the sales of former properties, offset by higher provision expense, lower net interest income, and higher noninterest expense.

American's fourth quarter of 2019 return on average equity4 was 16.5%, compared to 13.8% in the linked quarter and 14.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.58% compared to 1.29% in the linked quarter and 1.25% in the same quarter last year.

Please refer to American's news release issued on January 30, 2020 for additional information on American.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $27.9 million in 2019 compared to $24.4 million in 2018. The higher net loss for 2019 was primarily driven by higher interest expense associated with long-term debt issued in the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter net loss of $7.3 million was comparable to the prior year quarter.

BOARD INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On February 12, 2020, HEI announced that the Board of Directors increased HEI's quarterly cash dividend from $0.32 per share to $0.33 per share, payable on March 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2020 (ex-dividend date is February 25, 2020). The revised quarterly dividend amount is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.32 per share. Dividends have been paid uninterrupted since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on February 11, 2020 of $48.14, HEI's dividend yield is 2.7%.

4 Bank return on average equity calculated using weighted average daily common equity.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31

Years ended December 31 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues















Electric utility

$ 645,333



$ 680,563



$ 2,545,942



$ 2,546,525

Bank

80,630



81,256



328,570



314,275

Other

3



(169)



89



49

Total revenues

725,966



761,650



2,874,601



2,860,849

Expenses















Electric utility

575,002



619,451



2,291,564



2,304,864

Bank (includes $10.8 million gain on sales of properties in 2019)

45,403



52,089



217,008



206,040

Other

4,766



5,506



17,355



16,589

Total expenses

625,171



677,046



2,525,927



2,527,493

Operating income (loss)















Electric utility

70,331



61,112



254,378



241,661

Bank

35,227



29,167



111,562



108,235

Other

(4,763)



(5,675)



(17,266)



(16,540)

Total operating income

100,795



84,604



348,674



333,356

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(634)



(1,289)



(2,806)



(5,962)

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

(21,818)



(22,635)



(90,899)



(88,677)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

988



1,052



4,453



4,867

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,652



2,638



11,987



10,877

Income before income taxes

81,983



64,370



271,409



254,461

Income taxes

15,247



14,324



51,637



50,797

Net income

66,736



50,046



219,772



203,664

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

473



473



1,890



1,890

Net income for common stock

$ 66,263



$ 49,573



$ 217,882



$ 201,774

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.61



$ 0.46



$ 2.00



$ 1.85

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.61



$ 0.45



$ 1.99



$ 1.85

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.32



$ 0.31



$ 1.28



$ 1.24

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

108,973



108,879



108,949



108,855

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,405



109,132



109,407



109,146

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment















Electric utility

$ 45,361



$ 35,297



$ 156,840



$ 143,653

Bank

28,230



21,767



88,973



82,509

Other

(7,328)



(7,491)



(27,931)



(24,388)

Net income for common stock

$ 66,263



$ 49,573



$ 217,882



$ 201,774

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

$ 70,597



$ 62,091



$ 248,453



$ 193,105

Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)









9.8 %

9.5 %



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31

Years ended December 31 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

$ 645,333



$ 680,563



$ 2,545,942



$ 2,546,525

Expenses















Fuel oil

179,387



215,292



720,709



760,528

Purchased power

160,920



161,069



633,256



639,307

Other operation and maintenance

119,932



127,686



481,737



461,491

Depreciation

53,936



51,816



215,731



203,626

Taxes, other than income taxes

60,827



63,588



240,131



239,912

Total expenses

575,002



619,451



2,291,564



2,304,864

Operating income

70,331



61,112



254,378



241,661

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,652



2,638



11,987



10,877

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(709)



(697)



(2,836)



(3,631)

Interest expense and other charges, net

(16,897)



(18,526)



(70,842)



(73,348)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

988



1,052



4,453



4,867

Income before income taxes

56,365



45,579



197,140



180,426

Income taxes

10,505



9,783



38,305



34,778

Net income

45,860



35,796



158,835



145,648

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

229



229



915



915

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

45,631



35,567



157,920



144,733

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270



270



1,080



1,080

Net income for common stock

$ 45,361



$ 35,297



$ 156,840



$ 143,653

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 43,910



$ 36,530



$ 155,462



$ 144,971

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION















Kilowatthour sales (millions)















Hawaiian Electric

1,723



1,671



6,563



6,526

Hawaii Electric Light

272



268



1,050



1,064

Maui Electric

296



281



1,127



1,099





2,291



2,220



8,740



8,689

Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 78.04



$ 97.27



$ 82.17



$ 87.90

Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)1









7.8 %

7.6 %



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC.

1 Simple average.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Years ended December 31 ($ in thousands)

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

2019

2018 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 57,892



$ 59,260



$ 57,145



$ 233,632



$ 220,463

Interest and dividends on investment securities

7,160



7,599



10,632



32,922



37,762

Total interest and dividend income

65,052



66,859



67,777



266,554



258,225

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

3,907



4,384



4,115



16,830



13,991

Interest on other borrowings

249



422



255



1,610



1,548

Total interest expense

4,156



4,806



4,370



18,440



15,539

Net interest income

60,896



62,053



63,407



248,114



242,686

Provision for loan losses

5,607



3,315



2,408



23,480



14,745

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

55,289



58,738



60,999



224,634



227,941

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,830



5,085



4,996



19,275



18,937

Fee income on deposit liabilities

5,475



5,320



5,530



20,877



21,311

Fee income on other financial products

1,378



1,706



1,977



6,507



7,052

Bank-owned life insurance

1,378



1,660



390



7,687



5,057

Mortgage banking income

1,863



1,490



94



4,943



1,493

Gain on sale of real estate

10,762



—



—



10,762



—

Gains on sale of investment securities, net

—



653



—



653



—

Other income, net

654



428



492



2,074



2,200

Total noninterest income

26,340



16,342



13,479



72,778



56,050

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

26,383



25,364



26,340



103,009



98,387

Occupancy

5,429



5,694



4,236



21,272



17,073

Data processing

3,953



3,763



3,681



15,306



14,268

Services

2,378



2,829



2,287



10,239



10,847

Equipment

2,344



2,163



1,801



8,760



7,186

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,192



1,297



1,580



5,512



6,134

Marketing

1,035



1,142



844



4,490



3,567

FDIC insurance

(45)



(5)



635



1,204



2,713

Other expense

3,537



3,676



4,341



15,586



17,238

Total noninterest expense

46,206



45,923



45,745



185,378



177,413

Income before income taxes

35,423



29,157



28,733



112,034



106,578

Income taxes

7,193



6,269



6,966



23,061



24,069

Net income

$ 28,230



$ 22,888



$ 21,767



$ 88,973



$ 82,509

Comprehensive income

$ 33,300



$ 26,697



$ 35,446



$ 118,379



$ 75,390

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

1.58



1.29



1.25



1.25



1.20

Return on average equity

16.45



13.75



14.08



13.48



13.51

Return on average tangible common equity

18.69



15.68



16.23



15.39



15.61

Net interest margin

3.74



3.82



3.95



3.85



3.83

Efficiency ratio

52.97



58.58



59.50



57.77



59.39

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.41



0.69



0.37



0.45



0.34

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.58



0.63



0.56









Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding

1.04



1.04



1.08









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.6



8.4



8.0









Tier-1 leverage ratio

9.1



8.8



8.7









Total capital ratio

14.3



14.0



13.9









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 9.0



$ 14.0



$ 14.0



$ 56.0



$ 50.0





This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

