HEI Reports 2020 Results

HONOLULU, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2020 Highlights:

Solid consolidated earnings reflect strength of HEI platform and commitment to community

Financial stability enabled HEI companies to support customers and communities during pandemic



Record charitable commitments of $5.5 million ; $3.5 million related to COVID , including $2 million to help qualifying families with utility bills





related to COVID Hawaiian Electric delivered on strategic priorities while supporting customers

Proposed holding base rates flat to help manage customer bills



Cost savings and efficiency focus enabled utility to forego base rate increase



Collaborated with stakeholders to develop performance-based regulation framework



Continued to lead nation in rooftop solar integration with 20% of residential customers and 36% of Oahu single family homes now with rooftop solar

single family homes now with rooftop solar

Aggressively advanced utility-scale renewable procurements; together Stage 1 and Stage 2 projects filed or pending filing have potential to add 657 MW of solar and ~3 GWh of storage



2020 RPS of 34.5% exceeded 2020 renewable portfolio milestone of 30%





American Savings Bank delivered solid profitability in dynamic environment

Record residential mortgage production of $1.2 billion



Grew total deposits 17.8% to $7.4 billion and total loans 4.4% to $5.3 billion

and total loans 4.4% to

Net interest margin of 3.29%, with record low cost of funds



Net charge-off ratio improved to 0.40%, compared to 0.45% in prior year



Deployed $370 million in round one Paycheck Protection Program loans, supporting ~4,100 small businesses representing 40,000+ jobs















1 Results for 2020 included impact of after-tax gain of $5.2 million ($7.0 million pre-tax) related to the bank's sale of Visa Class B shares in the second quarter of 2020, as well as certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs at the bank totaling $3.7 million after-tax ($5.1 million pre-tax). 2 Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported 2020 year-end consolidated net income for common stock of $197.8 million3 and EPS of $1.81 compared to $217.9 million4 and EPS of $1.99 for 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, consolidated net income for common stock was $50.5 million and EPS was $0.46 compared to $66.3 million5 and EPS of $0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

"I am proud of the commitment of our employees across the HEI family of companies as we worked to support our customers through this difficult economy, protect fellow employees, and care for our community, all while continuing to advance long-term priorities and deliver solid consolidated financial results," said Constance H. Lau, HEI president and CEO. "Based on our utility's strong financial results, at year end we provided $2 million for Hawaiian Electric to be the founding sponsor of an Aloha United Way program to help families across the islands who are financially impacted by the pandemic pay bills for electric, water, sewer and gas utilities.

"In December the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission issued its phase two decision on performance-based regulation, a landmark regulatory framework designed to increase renewable energy, lower costs and improve customer service. Our utility's focus on efficiency will enable it to deliver on its customer savings commitments and position it well to operate under the new regulatory framework while continuing to aggressively advance our ambitious clean energy transition.

"While our bank's financial results were impacted by pandemic-driven credit risk that we continue to manage closely, they also reflect the benefits of record mortgage originations, good cost control to offset increased costs related to COVID while still investing in core priorities, and conservative liquidity and capital management," said Lau.













3 See footnote 1. 4 Results for 2019 included after-tax gain on sale (included in bank noninterest income) of bank properties exited when the bank moved to its new campus and after-tax campus transition costs (included in noninterest expense) of $7.9 million and $2.4 million, respectively, and $7.9 million and $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. 5 See footnote 4.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS

Full Year Results:

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) full-year 2020 net income was $169.3 million, compared to $156.8 million in 2019. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$17 million under the rate adjustment mechanism (RAM), which funds investments in resilience, reliability and the integration of renewable energy;

under the rate adjustment mechanism (RAM), which funds investments in resilience, reliability and the integration of renewable energy; $6 million from lower operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, primarily due to fewer generating facility overhauls, efficiency improvements in planning and execution of work, and reduced staffing levels, offset in part by higher environmental reserves for Pearl Harbor sediment remediation;

from lower operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, primarily due to fewer generating facility overhauls, efficiency improvements in planning and execution of work, and reduced staffing levels, offset in part by higher environmental reserves for sediment remediation; $3 million from lower interest expense due to debt refinancings; and

from lower interest expense due to debt refinancings; and $2 million from recovery of the West Loch PV and Grid Modernization projects under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism, partially offset by lower MPIR revenues for the Schofield generation project.



These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:



$5 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency;

from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency; $4 million from higher enterprise resource planning system implementation benefits to be returned to customers;

from higher enterprise resource planning system implementation benefits to be returned to customers; $4 million lower allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) as there were fewer long duration projects in construction work in progress; and

lower allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) as there were fewer long duration projects in construction work in progress; and $2 million higher fuel handling costs.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Hawaiian Electric's net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $43.0 million, compared to $45.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$4 million from higher O&M expenses, largely due to higher environmental reserves for Pearl Harbor sediment remediation;

from higher O&M expenses, largely due to higher environmental reserves for sediment remediation; $1 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency;

from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency; $1 million from lower AFUDC; and

from lower AFUDC; and $1 million due to lower amortization of excess deferred income taxes and other miscellaneous tax adjustments.



These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:



$4 million from higher RAM revenues; and

from higher RAM revenues; and $1 million from lower non-service pension costs due to the reset of pension costs included in rates as part of rate case decisions.











Note: Amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using the current year composite statutory tax rates of 25.75% for the utilities and 26.79% for the bank.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

Full Year Results:

American Savings Bank's (American) full-year 2020 net income was $57.6 million6 compared to $89.0 million7 in 2019. Net interest income was $233.5 million in 2020 compared to $248.1 million in 2019, primarily due to lower net interest margin as yields on earning assets were impacted by the lower interest rate environment. Noninterest income was $5.3 million higher than 2019, primarily due to higher mortgage banking income in 2020. The provision for credit losses in 2020 was $27.3 million higher than 2019, reflecting additional credit risk within the loan portfolio associated with the negative impacts of COVID-19. Noninterest expense for the year was $6.2 million higher than 2019 primarily due to $5.1 million of COVID-19 related expenses combined with higher pension-related costs of $2.3 million and $0.7 million in costs associated with the bank's branch consolidation strategy, partially offset by reductions in data processing and marketing expenses.

Total loans were $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2020, up 4.4% from December 31, 2019, driven mainly by the addition of $300 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, as well as a $210 million increase in commercial real estate loans, offset by reductions in the home equity line of credit and consumer loan portfolios.

Total deposits were $7.4 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 17.8% from December 31, 2019. The average cost of funds was a record low 0.16% for the full year 2020, down thirteen basis points versus the prior year.

American's return on average equity for the full year 2020 was 8.1% compared to 13.5% in 2019. The bank's return on average assets was 0.74% compared to 1.25% in 2019.

Fourth Quarter Results:

American's fourth quarter 2020 net income was $15.7 million compared to $12.2 million in the third, or linked quarter of 2020, and $28.2 million8 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower provision for credit losses. The decrease in net income from the prior year quarter was primarily due to gains on sales of properties in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Overall, American's return on average equity9 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 8.6%, compared to 6.8% in the linked quarter and 16.5%10 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.77% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.61% in the linked quarter and 1.58% in the same quarter last year.

Please refer to American's news release issued on January 29, 2021 for additional information on American.













6 See footnote 1. 7 See footnote 4. 8 See footnote 4. 9 Bank return on average equity calculated using weighted average daily common equity. 10 See footnote 4.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $29.1 million in 2020 compared to $27.9 million in 2019. The fourth quarter net loss of $8.2 million was $0.9 million higher than the prior year quarter. The greater net loss compared to the prior year and prior year quarter was primarily due to increased charitable contributions to support communities affected by the pandemic.

BOARD INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On February 9, 2021, HEI announced that the Board of Directors increased HEI's quarterly cash dividend from $0.33 per share to $0.34 per share, payable on March 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2021 (ex-dividend date is February 24, 2021). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.36 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on February 12, 2021 of $34.72, HEI's dividend yield is 3.9%.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2021 GUIDANCE

HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and 2021 EPS guidance on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern).

Parties in the U.S. may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 834-0652. International parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (412) 317-5198. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call/webcast link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through March 2, 2021. To access the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and enter passcode 10151332.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com , as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website at www.hei.com in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, American and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31

Years ended December 31 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues















Electric utility

$ 571,095



$ 645,333



$ 2,265,320



$ 2,545,942

Bank

80,415



80,630



313,511



327,917

Other

707



3



944



89

Total revenues

652,217



725,966



2,579,775



2,873,948

Expenses















Electric utility

502,822



575,002



1,996,770



2,291,564

Bank (includes $10.8 million gain on sales of properties in 2019)

62,002



45,403



251,702



217,008

Other

6,719



4,766



19,810



17,355

Total expenses

571,543



625,171



2,268,282



2,525,927

Operating income (loss)















Electric utility

68,273



70,331



268,550



254,378

Bank

18,413



35,227



61,809



110,909

Other

(6,012)



(4,763)



(18,866)



(17,266)

Total operating income

80,674



100,795



311,493



348,021

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(240)



(634)



(3,210)



(2,806)

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

(22,220)



(21,818)



(88,694)



(90,899)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

751



988



2,992



4,453

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,212



2,652



8,768



11,987

Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—



—



9,275



653

Income before income taxes

61,177



81,983



240,624



271,409

Income taxes

10,219



15,247



40,910



51,637

Net income

50,958



66,736



199,714



219,772

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

473



473



1,890



1,890

Net income for common stock

$ 50,485



$ 66,263



$ 197,824



$ 217,882

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.46



$ 0.61



$ 1.81



$ 2.00

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.46



$ 0.61



$ 1.81



$ 1.99

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.33



$ 0.32



$ 1.32



$ 1.28

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

109,181



108,973



109,140



108,949

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,339



109,405



109,356



109,407

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment















Electric utility

$ 43,041



$ 45,361



$ 169,340



$ 156,840

Bank

15,658



28,230



57,583



88,973

Other

(8,214)



(7,328)



(29,099)



(27,931)

Net income for common stock

$ 50,485



$ 66,263



$ 197,824



$ 217,882

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

$ 49,940



$ 70,597



$ 216,599



$ 248,453

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)









8.6



9.8





This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31

Years ended December 31 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues

$ 571,095



$ 645,333



$ 2,265,320



$ 2,545,942

Expenses















Fuel oil

124,560



179,387



515,274



720,709

Purchased power

143,070



160,920



568,749



633,256

Other operation and maintenance

125,361



119,932



474,192



481,737

Depreciation

55,498



53,936



222,733



215,731

Taxes, other than income taxes

54,333



60,827



215,822



240,131

Total expenses

502,822



575,002



1,996,770



2,291,564

Operating income

68,273



70,331



268,550



254,378

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,212



2,652



8,768



11,987

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

432



(709)



(763)



(2,836)

Interest expense and other charges, net

(17,026)



(16,897)



(67,794)



(70,842)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

751



988



2,992



4,453

Income before income taxes

54,642



56,365



211,753



197,140

Income taxes

11,102



10,505



40,418



38,305

Net income

43,540



45,860



171,335



158,835

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

229



229



915



915

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

43,311



45,631



170,420



157,920

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270



270



1,080



1,080

Net income for common stock

$ 43,041



$ 45,361



$ 169,340



$ 156,840

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 41,302



$ 43,910



$ 167,700



$ 155,462

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION















Kilowatthour sales (millions)















Hawaiian Electric

1,624



1,723



6,183



6,563

Hawaii Electric Light

257



272



978



1,050

Maui Electric

260



296



959



1,127





2,141



2,291



8,120



8,740

Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 58.19



$ 78.04



$ 63.00



$ 82.17

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1









8.1



7.8







1 Simple average.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

Years ended December 31 ($ in thousands)

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

2020

2019 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 52,629



$ 52,419



$ 57,892



$ 214,134



$ 233,632

Interest and dividends on investment securities

7,590



7,221



7,160



30,529



32,922

Total interest and dividend income

60,219



59,640



65,052



244,663



266,554

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

1,709



2,287



3,907



10,654



16,830

Interest on other borrowings

11



61



249



460



1,610

Total interest expense

1,720



2,348



4,156



11,114



18,440

Net interest income

58,499



57,292



60,896



233,549



248,114

Provision for credit losses

11,307



13,970



5,607



50,811



23,480

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

47,192



43,322



55,289



182,738



224,634

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,541



4,233



4,830



16,447



19,275

Fee income on deposit liabilities

4,217



3,832



5,475



16,059



20,877

Fee income on other financial products

1,773



1,524



1,378



6,381



6,507

Bank-owned life insurance

2,051



1,965



1,378



6,483



7,687

Mortgage banking income

7,801



7,681



1,863



23,734



4,943

Gain on sale of real estate

—



—



10,762



—



10,762

Gain on sale of securities, net

—



—



—



9,275



653

Other income, net

(187)



(231)



654



(256)



2,074

Total noninterest income

20,196



19,004



26,340



78,123



72,778

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

27,156



26,431



26,383



104,443



103,009

Occupancy

5,171



5,693



5,429



21,573



21,272

Data processing

3,717



3,366



3,953



14,769



15,306

Services

3,214



2,624



2,378



11,121



10,239

Equipment

2,371



2,001



2,344



9,001



8,760

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,046



1,187



1,192



4,623



5,512

Marketing

1,527



727



1,035



3,435



4,490

FDIC insurance

775



714



(45)



2,342



1,204

Other expense1

4,470



4,556



3,537



20,283



15,586

Total noninterest expense

49,447



47,299



46,206



191,590



185,378

Income before income taxes

17,941



15,027



35,423



69,271



112,034

Income taxes

2,283



2,877



7,193



11,688



23,061

Net income

$ 15,658



$ 12,150



$ 28,230



$ 57,583



$ 88,973

Comprehensive income

$ 18,306



$ 13,543



$ 33,300



$ 81,191



$ 118,379

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

0.77



0.61



1.58



0.74



1.25

Return on average equity

8.58



6.75



16.45



8.11



13.48

Return on average tangible common equity

9.67



7.62



18.69



9.17



15.39

Net interest margin

3.12



3.12



3.74



3.29



3.85

Efficiency ratio

62.83



61.99



52.97



61.47



57.77

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.36



0.32



0.41



0.40



0.45

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.89



0.77



0.58









Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.90



1.67



1.04









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.9



8.0



8.6









Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.4



8.3



9.1









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 3.0



$ —



$ 9.0



$ 31.0



$ 56.0







1 The fourth quarter of 2020, third quarter of 2020 and year ended December 31, 2020 include approximately $0.6 million, $0.7 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. For 2020, these costs, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.5 million of compensation expense and $2.0 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Contact: Julie R. Smolinski Telephone: (808) 543-7300

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hei.com

