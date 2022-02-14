HEI REPORTS 2021 RESULTS

Feb 14, 2022, 06:35 ET
HONOLULU, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
2021 Highlights:
- 24% consolidated EPS growth driven by solid performance at both utility and bank
- Utility earnings reflect focus on cost efficiency and customer savings
- Bank results bolstered by significant negative provision, reflecting meaningful credit quality and economic improvement over prior year
- Hawaiian Electric advanced strategic initiatives and delivered strong financial performance, while providing significant customer savings
- Delivered $8 million in customer savings through efficiency and productivity measures
- Provided additional $2 million for customer bill credit program
- Announced goal to reduce carbon emissions from power generation 70% by 2030 compared to 2005 and be carbon neutral or better by 2045
- Reached 1 GW of total solar capacity on system
- Private rooftop systems grew more than 5%, resulting in 21% of Hawaiian Electric's residential customers with rooftop solar
- Solid profitability and execution from American Savings Bank
- 76% net income growth compared to 2020, largely due to $25.8 million negative provision for credit losses
- Strong deposit and earning asset growth, up 10.6% and 11.4%, respectively
- Net interest margin of 2.91%, with record low funding costs
- Continued strong capital and liquidity position
|
1 Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported 2021 year-end consolidated net income for common stock of $246.2 million and EPS of $2.25 compared to $197.8 million and EPS of $1.81 for 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, consolidated net income for common stock was $54.5 million and EPS was $0.50 compared to $50.5 million and EPS of $0.46 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
"We're proud of how our HEI companies performed in 2021 — financially, for the customers who rely on us, for our communities and for the long-term health of our state," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO. "Solid execution on strategic and operational initiatives in 2021 positioned us well to progress our priorities this year.
"Our utility's focus on cost efficiency enabled us to deliver $8 million in savings to customers in 2021. At year end we dedicated an additional $2 million to provide bill credits for eligible customers in need of support as our state continues its economic recovery. In addition, in 2021 we demonstrated our strong commitment to addressing climate change. We pledged to cut carbon emissions from power generation 70% by 2030, compared to a 2005 baseline, and achieve or exceed carbon neutrality by 2045. And together with our customers we reached one gigawatt of solar capacity on our system, an important milestone toward our goal. We look forward to continuing to work with stakeholders to build on this momentum.
"Our bank's results reflect strong performance by our teammates, solid credit quality, significant improvement in the Hawaii economy and robust earning asset growth. We made major strides in our digital transformation and remain focused on making banking easy anytime and anywhere for our customers," said Seu.
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS2
Full Year Results:
Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) full-year net income was $177.6 million, compared to $169.3 million in 2020, with the difference primarily driven by the following after-tax items:
- $9 million higher net revenues relating to the rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) and annual revenue adjustment (ARA) mechanism, which included the customer dividend and an offset of $4 million ($6.6 million pre-tax) of management audit savings delivered to customers;
- $4 million from lower enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation benefits to be returned to customers, as delivery of the Oahu ERP benefits commitment was completed in 2020;
- $3 million higher other revenues from activities billed to third parties;
- $2 million from higher performance incentive mechanisms (PIMs), primarily related to achievement of Interconnection Experience PIM objectives; and
- $1 million higher allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC).
These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:
- $5 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency;
- $3 million higher interest expense due to higher borrowings;
- $3 million related to lower fuel efficiency due to planned maintenance outages; and
- $1 million higher operation and maintenance costs, including $5 million related to more generating facility overhauls and maintenance work performed in 2021, partially offset by $4 million lower environmental reserves.
Fourth Quarter Results:
Hawaiian Electric's net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $42.0 million, compared to $43.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily driven by the following after-tax items: (i) lower revenue from a timing change in target revenue recognition methodology, with target revenues recognized on an annual basis remaining unchanged, (ii) higher other operations and maintenance expense, partially offset by environmental reserves recorded in 2020, (iii) higher depreciation, (iv) lower fuel efficiency due to planned maintenance outages, and (v) higher interest expense. These items were partially offset by higher revenues from PIMs and the RAM and ARA mechanisms, which included the customer dividend and management audit savings delivered to customers.
|
2 Note: Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%.
AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS
Full Year Results:
American Savings Bank's (American) full year 2021 net income was $101.2 million compared to $57.6 million in 2020.
Net interest income was $237.2 million compared to $233.5 million in 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher average earning assets driven by increased liquidity from continued strong deposit growth, lower cost of funds and higher fee income associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan portfolio. Noninterest income was $64.7 million compared to $78.1 million in 2020. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income and lower gains on sales of securities compared to 2020.
Results for 2021 included significant negative provision for credit losses of $25.8 million compared to provision for credit losses of $50.8 million in 2020. The negative provision for credit losses reflects favorable credit trends and significant economic improvement in 2021 compared to the prior year, and a slight shift in loan portfolio composition with growth in the real estate secured portfolio.
Noninterest expense was $197.2 million compared to $191.6 million in 2020. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to higher incentive compensation costs, reflecting the bank's strong 2021 performance, and higher data processing expense as the bank upgrades its technology and data capabilities to expand customer relationships, partially offset by lower COVID-19 related expenses.
As of December 31, 2021 and compared to December 31, 2020:
- total earning assets were $8.5 billion, up 11.4%;
- total loans were $5.2 billion, down 2.3%. Excluding PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio grew by 2.1%;
- the investment securities portfolio was $3.1 billion, up 40.9% as growth in deposits continued to outpace loan growth; and
- total deposits were $8.2 billion, up 10.6%. The average cost of funds was 0.06% for the full year 2021, ten basis points lower than the prior year.
American's return on average equity3 was 13.8% compared to 8.1% in 2020. Return on average assets was 1.15% compared to 0.74% in 2020.
Fourth Quarter Results:
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $22.1 million, compared to $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Results for the fourth quarter of 2021 included a negative provision for credit losses of $3.5 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Overall, American's return on average equity3 for the fourth quarter was 12.1%, compared to 10.3% in the linked quarter and 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.86% in the linked quarter and 0.77% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Please refer to American's news release issued on January 28, 2022 for additional information on American.
|
3 Bank return on average equity calculated using daily average common equity.
HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES
The holding and other companies' net loss was $32.7 million in 2021 compared to $29.1 million in 2020. The fourth quarter net loss of $9.6 million was $1.4 million higher than the prior year quarter. The greater net loss compared to the prior year and prior year quarter was primarily due to higher performance incentive compensation.
BOARD INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
On February 11, 2022, HEI announced that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share from $0.34 per share, payable on March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2022 (ex-dividend date is February 23, 2022). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.40 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on February 11, 2022 of $41.29, HEI's dividend yield is 3.4%.
WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2022 GUIDANCE
HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its consolidated results and 2022 earnings guidance and outlook on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern).
To listen to the conference call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or 1-929-526-1599 (international) and enter passcode 718780. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under "Investor Relations," sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."
A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through February 28, 2022. To access the audio replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or 44-204-525-0658 (international) and enter passcode 312244.
HEI and Hawaiian Electric intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may sign up to receive e-mail alerts via the "Investor Relations" section of the website. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.
Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.
ABOUT HEI
The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, American Savings Bank, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, American and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Years ended December 31
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
Electric utility
|
$ 693,394
|
$ 571,095
|
$ 2,539,636
|
$ 2,265,320
|
Bank
|
75,799
|
80,415
|
306,398
|
313,511
|
Other
|
1,079
|
707
|
4,345
|
944
|
Total revenues
|
770,272
|
652,217
|
2,850,379
|
2,579,775
|
Expenses
|
Electric utility
|
625,826
|
502,822
|
2,260,078
|
1,996,770
|
Bank
|
47,755
|
62,002
|
178,195
|
251,702
|
Other
|
7,828
|
6,719
|
26,040
|
19,810
|
Total expenses
|
681,409
|
571,543
|
2,464,313
|
2,268,282
|
Operating income (loss)
|
Electric utility
|
67,568
|
68,273
|
279,558
|
268,550
|
Bank
|
28,044
|
18,413
|
128,203
|
61,809
|
Other
|
(6,749)
|
(6,012)
|
(21,695)
|
(18,866)
|
Total operating income
|
88,863
|
80,674
|
386,066
|
311,493
|
Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs
|
1,139
|
(240)
|
5,848
|
(3,210)
|
Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings
|
(23,833)
|
(22,220)
|
(94,363)
|
(88,694)
|
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
|
864
|
751
|
3,250
|
2,992
|
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
|
2,539
|
2,212
|
9,534
|
8,768
|
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
|
—
|
—
|
528
|
9,275
|
Income before income taxes
|
69,572
|
61,177
|
310,863
|
240,624
|
Income taxes
|
14,578
|
10,219
|
62,807
|
40,910
|
Net income
|
54,994
|
50,958
|
248,056
|
199,714
|
Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries
|
473
|
473
|
1,890
|
1,890
|
Net income for common stock
|
$ 54,521
|
$ 50,485
|
$ 246,166
|
$ 197,824
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 2.25
|
$ 1.81
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 2.25
|
$ 1.81
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 1.36
|
$ 1.32
|
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|
109,311
|
109,181
|
109,282
|
109,140
|
Weighted-average shares assuming dilution
|
109,565
|
109,339
|
109,580
|
109,356
|
Net income (loss) for common stock by segment
|
Electric utility
|
$ 42,041
|
$ 43,041
|
$ 177,642
|
$ 169,340
|
Bank
|
22,129
|
15,658
|
101,234
|
57,583
|
Other
|
(9,649)
|
(8,214)
|
(32,710)
|
(29,099)
|
Net income for common stock
|
$ 54,521
|
$ 50,485
|
$ 246,166
|
$ 197,824
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
|
$ 42,101
|
$ 49,940
|
$ 194,897
|
$ 216,599
|
Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)
|
10.4
|
8.6
|
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
|
Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Years ended December 31
|
($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
$ 693,394
|
$ 571,095
|
$ 2,539,636
|
$ 2,265,320
|
Expenses
|
Fuel oil
|
197,104
|
124,560
|
644,349
|
515,274
|
Purchased power
|
179,974
|
143,070
|
670,494
|
568,749
|
Other operation and maintenance
|
126,232
|
125,361
|
475,412
|
474,192
|
Depreciation
|
57,347
|
55,498
|
229,469
|
222,733
|
Taxes, other than income taxes
|
65,169
|
54,333
|
240,354
|
215,822
|
Total expenses
|
625,826
|
502,822
|
2,260,078
|
1,996,770
|
Operating income
|
67,568
|
68,273
|
279,558
|
268,550
|
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
|
2,539
|
2,212
|
9,534
|
8,768
|
Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs
|
972
|
432
|
3,890
|
(763)
|
Interest expense and other charges, net
|
(18,321)
|
(17,026)
|
(72,447)
|
(67,794)
|
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
|
864
|
751
|
3,250
|
2,992
|
Income before income taxes
|
53,622
|
54,642
|
223,785
|
211,753
|
Income taxes
|
11,082
|
11,102
|
44,148
|
40,418
|
Net income
|
42,540
|
43,540
|
179,637
|
171,335
|
Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries
|
229
|
229
|
915
|
915
|
Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric
|
42,311
|
43,311
|
178,722
|
170,420
|
Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric
|
270
|
270
|
1,080
|
1,080
|
Net income for common stock
|
$ 42,041
|
$ 43,041
|
$ 177,642
|
$ 169,340
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric
|
$ 41,505
|
$ 41,302
|
$ 177,281
|
$ 167,700
|
OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION
|
Kilowatthour sales (millions)
|
Hawaiian Electric
|
1,592
|
1,624
|
6,170
|
6,183
|
Hawaii Electric Light
|
270
|
257
|
1,044
|
978
|
Maui Electric
|
273
|
260
|
1,047
|
959
|
2,135
|
2,141
|
8,261
|
8,120
|
Average fuel oil cost per barrel
|
$ 94.78
|
$ 58.19
|
$ 80.06
|
$ 63.00
|
Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1
|
8.1
|
8.1
|
1 Simple average.
|
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC.
|
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
|
STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Years ended December 31
|
(in thousands)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
2021
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Interest and dividend income
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$ 48,384
|
$ 49,445
|
$ 52,629
|
$ 198,802
|
$ 214,134
|
Interest and dividends on investment securities
|
11,755
|
11,996
|
7,590
|
43,464
|
30,529
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
60,139
|
61,441
|
60,219
|
242,266
|
244,663
|
Interest expense
|
Interest on deposit liabilities
|
1,062
|
1,176
|
1,709
|
4,981
|
10,654
|
Interest on other borrowings
|
4
|
5
|
11
|
59
|
460
|
Total interest expense
|
1,066
|
1,181
|
1,720
|
5,040
|
11,114
|
Net interest income
|
59,073
|
60,260
|
58,499
|
237,226
|
233,549
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(3,458)
|
(1,725)
|
11,307
|
(25,825)
|
50,811
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
62,531
|
61,985
|
47,192
|
263,051
|
182,738
|
Noninterest income
|
Fees from other financial services
|
5,888
|
4,800
|
4,541
|
21,225
|
16,447
|
Fee income on deposit liabilities
|
4,634
|
4,262
|
4,217
|
16,663
|
16,059
|
Fee income on other financial products
|
2,003
|
2,124
|
1,773
|
8,770
|
6,381
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
1,107
|
2,026
|
2,051
|
7,318
|
6,483
|
Mortgage banking income
|
1,808
|
1,272
|
7,801
|
9,305
|
23,734
|
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
528
|
9,275
|
Other income, net
|
220
|
283
|
(187)
|
851
|
(256)
|
Total noninterest income
|
15,660
|
14,767
|
20,196
|
64,660
|
78,123
|
Noninterest expense
|
Compensation and employee benefits
|
27,375
|
30,888
|
27,156
|
113,970
|
104,443
|
Occupancy
|
5,358
|
5,157
|
5,171
|
20,584
|
21,573
|
Data processing
|
4,472
|
4,278
|
3,717
|
17,634
|
14,769
|
Services
|
2,718
|
2,272
|
3,214
|
10,327
|
11,121
|
Equipment
|
2,521
|
2,373
|
2,371
|
9,510
|
9,001
|
Office supplies, printing and postage
|
1,145
|
1,072
|
1,046
|
4,239
|
4,623
|
Marketing
|
1,562
|
995
|
1,527
|
3,870
|
3,435
|
FDIC insurance
|
823
|
808
|
775
|
3,235
|
2,342
|
Other expense1
|
3,993
|
3,668
|
4,470
|
13,783
|
20,283
|
Total noninterest expense
|
49,967
|
51,511
|
49,447
|
197,152
|
191,590
|
Income before income taxes
|
28,224
|
25,241
|
17,941
|
130,559
|
69,271
|
Income taxes
|
6,095
|
5,976
|
2,283
|
29,325
|
11,688
|
Net income
|
$ 22,129
|
$ 19,265
|
$ 15,658
|
$ 101,234
|
$ 57,583
|
Comprehensive income
|
$ 9,840
|
$ 7,581
|
$ 18,306
|
$ 48,506
|
$ 81,191
|
OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)
|
Return on average assets
|
0.97
|
0.86
|
0.77
|
1.15
|
0.74
|
Return on average equity
|
12.10
|
10.26
|
8.58
|
13.76
|
8.11
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
13.63
|
11.52
|
9.67
|
15.49
|
9.17
|
Net interest margin
|
2.79
|
2.90
|
3.12
|
2.91
|
3.29
|
Efficiency ratio
|
66.86
|
68.66
|
62.83
|
65.31
|
61.47
|
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
0.36
|
0.07
|
0.40
|
As of period end
|
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment
|
0.86
|
0.97
|
0.89
|
Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding
|
1.36
|
1.48
|
1.90
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
7.1
|
7.3
|
7.9
|
Tier-1 leverage ratio
|
7.9
|
8.0
|
8.4
|
Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)
|
$ 19.0
|
$ 12.0
|
$ 3.0
|
$ 59.0
|
$ 31.0
|
1
|
The fourth quarter of 2021, the third quarter of 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021 include approximately $0.1 million, $0.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. The fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 include approximately $0.6 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. For 2020, these costs, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.5 million of compensation expense and $2.0 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.
|
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
|
Contact:
|
Julie R. Smolinski
|
Telephone: (808) 543-7300
|
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability
|
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
Share this article