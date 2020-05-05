HEI Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

HONOLULU, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the first quarter of 2020 of $33.4 million and EPS of $0.31 compared to $45.7 million and EPS of $0.42 for the first quarter of 2019.

"Hawaii is facing an unprecedented challenge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're especially mindful of the essential roles our companies play," said Constance H. Lau, president and CEO of HEI. "Through our utility, we provide reliable electricity to keep our hospitals, homes and essential businesses running, and through our bank, we help ensure that money keeps flowing through our economy. I'm proud of the dedication of our employees in continuing to provide these essential services to our customers and communities throughout this challenging time, even with personal risk to themselves and their families.

"HEI entered this crisis in a strong financial position, and that has served us well to weather the challenges of COVID-19. We've also taken steps to further enhance our strong liquidity position, which has further enabled our companies to implement a number of programs to support our customers and communities through this uncertain time. We're also focused on how we can help support and advance our state's recovery, and we continue to partner with stakeholders to progress clean energy projects and identify opportunities to rebuild our economy with Hawaii's green economy goals in mind.

"American Savings Bank's results reflect solid execution and good loan and deposit growth as the team kicked off 2020, however an increase in the allowance for credit losses was necessary to reflect the challenges customers face due to the economic crisis that began towards quarter end. The bank's healthy capital and liquidity position has enabled it to help customers and the community move toward recovery, particularly through helping customers and non-customers obtain needed funding under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. We are proud that American secured over $300 million in federal loans to approximately 2,500 small businesses employing roughly 40,000 in the first authorization, and that Hawaii banks in total obtained funding for 78% of our state's eligible payrolls. American remains focused on helping our customers through this challenging time and supporting our state as we move toward recovery." said Lau.

1 Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $23.9 million, compared to $32.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$3 million revenue increase resulting from higher rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) revenues, including $2 million from Hawaiian Electric ( Oahu ), and $1 million total from Maui Electric ( Maui County ) and Hawaii Electric Light (Hawaii Island);

revenue increase resulting from higher rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) revenues, including from Hawaiian Electric ( ), and total from Maui Electric ( ) and Hawaii Electric Light (Hawaii Island); $1 million revenue increase from recovery of the West Loch project and Grid Modernization projects under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism; and

revenue increase from recovery of the West Loch project and Grid Modernization projects under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism; and $1 million lower interest expense due to debt refinancings in 2019 at lower rates.

These items were more than offset by the following after-tax items:

$7 million higher operations and maintenance expenses compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to $2 million higher bad debt expense due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on customers, the absence of a one-time net income benefit recorded in the first quarter of 2019 related to the Public Utilities Commission granting deferral treatment of certain previously-incurred expenses to modify existing generating units on Maui , an increase in vegetation management work, and higher outside services costs related to customer service operations and energy management systems;

higher operations and maintenance expenses compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher bad debt expense due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on customers, the absence of a one-time net income benefit recorded in the first quarter of 2019 related to the Public Utilities Commission granting deferral treatment of certain previously-incurred expenses to modify existing generating units on , an increase in vegetation management work, and higher outside services costs related to customer service operations and energy management systems; $1 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments for the integration of more renewable energy, improved customer reliability and greater system efficiency;

higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments for the integration of more renewable energy, improved customer reliability and greater system efficiency; $1 million due to the absence of the performance incentive received in 2019 for procurement of renewable resources;

due to the absence of the performance incentive received in 2019 for procurement of renewable resources; $1 million due to revenues received for mutual assistance work reimbursement in 2019; and

due to revenues received for mutual assistance work reimbursement in 2019; and $1 million due to lower allowance for funds used during construction as there were fewer long-duration projects in construction work in progress in 2020.

Note: Amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using the current year composite statutory tax rates of 25.75% for the utilities and 26.79% for the bank.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

American Savings Bank's (American) first quarter 2020 net income was $15.8 million compared to $28.2 million in the fourth, or linked quarter of 2019, which included an after tax gain of $7.7 million2 related to the sales of former properties, net of exit costs to transition to American's new campus, and $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income compared to the linked and prior year quarters reflects a higher provision for credit losses due to additional credit loss reserves related to COVID-19, and, compared to the linked quarter, lower noninterest income due to the aforementioned gain on sale of properties.

Total loans were $5.2 billion as of March 31, 2020, up 4.7% annualized from December 31, 2019, driven mainly by increases in the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios, offset by reductions in the retail loan portfolios.

Total deposits were $6.4 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 7.1% annualized from December 31, 2019. The average cost of funds was 0.24% for the quarter, down two basis points versus the linked quarter and down seven basis points versus the prior year quarter.

Overall, American's return on average equity3 for the first quarter of 2020 was 9.1%, compared to 16.5% in the linked quarter and 13.1% in the first quarter of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.87% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.58% in the linked quarter and 1.18% in the same quarter last year. Return on average equity and return on average assets for the linked quarter were elevated as a result of the previously mentioned net gain on sale of properties.

Please refer to American's news release issued on April 30, 2020 for additional information on American.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $7.3 million in the prior year quarter. The lower net loss was primarily due to lower corporate expenses.

2 The after-tax gain on sale of properties and the after-tax campus transition costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $7.9 million and $0.2 million, respectively.

3 Bank return on average equity calculated using weighted average daily common equity.

BOARD MAINTAINS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On May 4, 2020, the Board of Directors maintained HEI's quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share payable on June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2020 (ex-dividend date is May 21, 2020). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.32 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on May 4, 2020 of $38.32, HEI's dividend yield is 3.4%.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)







Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts)



2020

2019 Revenues









Electric utility



$ 597,442



$ 578,495

Bank



79,738



83,052

Other



6



68

Total revenues



677,186



661,615

Expenses









Electric utility



553,484



521,935

Bank



60,335



56,930

Other



3,665



4,813

Total expenses



617,484



583,678

Operating income (loss)









Electric utility



43,958



56,560

Bank



19,403



26,122

Other



(3,659)



(4,745)

Total operating income



59,702



77,937

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs



(934)



(763)

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings



(21,775)



(23,123)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction



688



1,078

Allowance for equity funds used during construction



2,015



2,910

Income before income taxes



39,696



58,039

Income taxes



5,803



11,878

Net income



33,893



46,161

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries



473



473

Net income for common stock



$ 33,420



$ 45,688

Basic earnings per common share



$ 0.31



$ 0.42

Diluted earnings per common share



$ 0.31



$ 0.42

Dividends declared per common share



$ 0.33



$ 0.32

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding



109,051



108,913

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution



109,365



109,268

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment









Electric utility



$ 23,905



$ 32,126

Bank



15,761



20,839

Other



(6,246)



(7,277)

Net income for common stock



$ 33,420



$ 45,688

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.



$ 51,632



$ 54,929

Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)



9.2 %

9.7 %



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2020

2019 Revenues

$ 597,442



$ 578,495

Expenses







Fuel oil

173,221



160,609

Purchased power

139,816



134,445

Other operation and maintenance

127,547



118,130

Depreciation

55,850



53,947

Taxes, other than income taxes

57,050



54,804

Total expenses

553,484



521,935

Operating income

43,958



56,560

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,015



2,910

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(381)



(703)

Interest expense and other charges, net

(16,594)



(17,986)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

688



1,078

Income before income taxes

29,686



41,859

Income taxes

5,282



9,234

Net income

24,404



32,625

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

229



229

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

24,175



32,396

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270



270

Net income for common stock

$ 23,905



$ 32,126

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 23,931



$ 32,150

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION







Kilowatthour sales (millions)







Hawaiian Electric

1,496



1,424

Hawaii Electric Light

252



245

Maui Electric

258



247





2,006



1,916

Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 80.78



$ 80.39

Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)1

7.4 %

7.8 %



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

1 Simple average.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended ($ in thousands)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019 Interest and dividend income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 55,545



$ 57,892



$ 57,860

Interest and dividends on investment securities

9,430



7,160



10,628

Total interest and dividend income

64,975



65,052



68,488

Interest expense











Interest on deposit liabilities

3,587



3,907



4,252

Interest on other borrowings

313



249



528

Total interest expense

3,900



4,156



4,780

Net interest income

61,075



60,896



63,708

Provision for credit losses

10,401



5,607



6,870

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

50,674



55,289



56,838

Noninterest income











Fees from other financial services

4,571



4,830



4,562

Fee income on deposit liabilities

5,113



5,475



5,078

Fee income on other financial products

1,872



1,378



1,593

Bank-owned life insurance

794



1,378



2,259

Mortgage banking income

2,000



1,863



614

Gain on sale of real estate

—



10,762



—

Other income, net

413



654



458

Total noninterest income

14,763



26,340



14,564

Noninterest expense











Compensation and employee benefits

25,777



26,383



25,512

Occupancy

5,267



5,429



4,670

Data processing

3,837



3,953



3,738

Services

2,809



2,378



2,426

Equipment

2,339



2,344



2,064

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,341



1,192



1,360

Marketing

802



1,035



990

FDIC insurance

102



(45)



626

Other expense

4,194



3,537



3,854

Total noninterest expense

46,468



46,206



45,240

Income before income taxes

18,969



35,423



26,162

Income taxes

3,208



7,193



5,323

Net income

$ 15,761



$ 28,230



$ 20,839

Comprehensive income

$ 35,608



$ 33,300



$ 27,091

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)







Return on average assets

0.87



1.58



1.18

Return on average equity

9.15



16.45



13.09

Return on average tangible common equity

10.39



18.69



15.03

Net interest margin

3.72



3.74



3.99

Efficiency ratio

61.27



52.97



57.80

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.44



0.41



0.39

As of period end











Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.90



0.58



0.83

Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding

1.49



1.04



1.12

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.3



8.6



8.1

Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.8



9.1



8.7

Total capital ratio

13.9



14.3



13.9

Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 28.0



$ 9.0



$ 18.0





This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

