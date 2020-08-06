HEI Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HONOLULU, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the second quarter of 2020 of $48.9 million and EPS of $0.45 compared to $42.5 million and EPS of $0.39 for the second quarter of 2019.

"I am very proud of the performance of our companies and our employees in the unprecedented COVID-19 period," said Connie Lau, HEI president and CEO. "While all of us continue to face uncertainties regarding the trajectory of the virus and its implications for the pace of economic recovery, what is clear is the strength and resilience of our businesses, the dedication of our employees, and our commitment to supporting our customers and community.

"We continue to maintain a strong financial position across the enterprise. Our utility's stabilizing regulatory mechanisms, our bank's conservative approach to risk, and our strong enterprise-wide liquidity have created a solid foundation, enabling us to continue delivering good consolidated results and supporting our customers and community through these challenging times.

"Our utility is advancing important cost reductions to help manage affordability for our customers. As we tighten our belts, we remain focused on collaborating with stakeholders to progress our renewable energy transition, supporting Hawaii's economic recovery and clean energy goals.

"Our bank's results reflect the impact of the crisis in the compression of lending margins and higher provision for potential credit losses. The bank was able to offset some of these pressures through strong mortgage production, good cost control and a gain on sale of securities, while continued deposit growth reinforced its liquidity position and low cost funding base. As the uncertain environment unfolds, the bank will continue to work closely with customers to manage our risk and serve as a source of stability," said Lau.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $42.3 million, compared to $32.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$7 million lower operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to fewer generating unit overhauls, less generating station maintenance work associated with overhauls, the reclassification in the second quarter of COVID-19 related bad debt expense from the first quarter of 2020 to a regulatory asset as a result of Public Utilities Commission approval to defer these expenses (increasing quarterly earnings by $1.6 million ), and lower labor cost due to lower staffing levels and reduced overtime (increasing earnings by $1 million ). The lower generation overhauls and station maintenance work represented approximately $4 million of the $7 million total O&M variance, and are largely timing-related as some overhauls and station maintenance work will be performed later in 2020 or in 2021;

lower operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to fewer generating unit overhauls, less generating station maintenance work associated with overhauls, the reclassification in the second quarter of COVID-19 related bad debt expense from the first quarter of 2020 to a regulatory asset as a result of Public Utilities Commission approval to defer these expenses (increasing quarterly earnings by ), and lower labor cost due to lower staffing levels and reduced overtime (increasing earnings by ). The lower generation overhauls and station maintenance work represented approximately of the total O&M variance, and are largely timing-related as some overhauls and station maintenance work will be performed later in 2020 or in 2021; $5 million revenue increase from $4 million higher rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) revenues (including $2 million from Hawaiian Electric ( Oahu ), and $1 million each from Maui Electric ( Maui County ) and Hawaii Electric Light (Hawaii Island)) and $1 million for recovery of the West Loch PV project and Grid Modernization projects under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism;

revenue increase from higher rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) revenues (including from Hawaiian Electric ( ), and each from Maui Electric ( ) and Hawaii Electric Light (Hawaii Island)) and for recovery of the West Loch PV project and Grid Modernization projects under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism; $1 million higher net income due to an unfavorable adjustment made in 2019 related to 2018 reliability performance incentives; and

higher net income due to an unfavorable adjustment made in 2019 related to 2018 reliability performance incentives; and $1 million lower interest expense due to debt refinancings at lower rates.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$1 million lower allowance for funds used during construction as there were fewer long duration projects in construction work in progress;

lower allowance for funds used during construction as there were fewer long duration projects in construction work in progress; $1 million higher cost savings from enterprise resource planning system implementation to be returned to customers; and

higher cost savings from enterprise resource planning system implementation to be returned to customers; and $1 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments for the integration of more renewable energy, improved customer reliability and greater system efficiency.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

American Savings Bank's (American) second quarter 2020 net income was $14.0 million compared to $15.8 million in the first, or linked quarter of 2020, and $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income compared to the linked and prior year quarters reflects lower asset yields within the loan and investment portfolios as a result of the lower interest rate environment, a higher provision for credit losses due to $7 million in additional credit loss reserves related to COVID-19 and $4 million in provisioning for unfunded commitments. This was partially offset by higher noninterest income due to a $7.1 million gain related to the sale of 34,680 Visa Class B restricted shares and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of investment securities as the bank sold some legacy positions to reduce credit risk and yield volatility in its investment portfolio.

Total loans were $5.5 billion as of June 30, 2020, up 6.45%2 from December 31, 2019, driven mainly by the addition of $370 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, as well as increases in the commercial real estate and commercial and industrial portfolios, offset by reductions in the retail portfolio.

Total deposits were $7.0 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 12.1%3 from December 31, 2019. The average cost of funds was 0.18% for the quarter, down six basis points versus the linked quarter and down twelve basis points versus the prior year quarter.

Overall, American's return on average equity4 for the second quarter of 2020 was 8.00%, compared to 9.15% in the linked quarter and 10.46% in the second quarter of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.72% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.87% in the linked quarter and 0.96% in the same quarter last year.

In the second quarter of 2020, American retained capital and did not pay a dividend to HEI to support its commitment to PPP lending to the community while maintaining healthy capital levels. American had a leverage ratio of 8.4% at June 30, 2020.

Please refer to American's news release issued on July 30, 2020 for additional information on American.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $7.1 million in the prior year quarter. The greater net loss was primarily due to an increase and acceleration of charitable contributions to support our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOARD MAINTAINS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On August 5, 2020, HEI announced that the Board of Directors maintained HEI's quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share payable on September 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2020 (ex-dividend date is August 20, 2020). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.32 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on August 5, 2020 of $34.93, HEI's dividend yield is 3.8%.

HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2020 GUIDANCE

HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its consolidated results and 2020 earnings guidance and outlook at 10:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Interested parties within the United States may listen to the conference by calling (844) 834-0652 and international parties may listen to the conference by calling (412) 317-5198. Parties may also access any presentation materials for the conference call and/or listen to the conference call by accessing the webcast on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events – Events and Presentations."

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues















Electric utility

$ 534,215



$ 633,784



$ 1,131,657



$ 1,212,279

Bank

74,714



81,687



154,452



164,739

Other

16



14



22



82

Total revenues

608,945



715,485



1,286,131



1,377,100

Expenses















Electric utility

466,414



578,090



1,019,898



1,100,025

Bank

66,221



60,435



126,556



117,365

Other

4,754



4,326



8,419



9,139

Total expenses

537,389



642,851



1,154,873



1,226,529

Operating income (loss)















Electric utility

67,801



55,694



111,759



112,254

Bank

8,493



21,252



27,896



47,374

Other

(4,738)



(4,312)



(8,397)



(9,057)

Total operating income

71,556



72,634



131,258



150,571

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(934)



(761)



(1,868)



(1,524)

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and

other bank borrowings

(22,613)



(23,533)



(44,388)



(46,656)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

752



1,179



1,440



2,257

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,194



3,175



4,209



6,085

Gain on sale of investment securities, net

9,275



—



9,275



—

Income before income taxes

60,230



52,694



99,926



110,733

Income taxes

10,870



9,709



16,673



21,587

Net income

49,360



42,985



83,253



89,146

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

473



473



946



946

Net income for common stock

$ 48,887



$ 42,512



$ 82,307



$ 88,200

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.45



$ 0.39



$ 0.75



$ 0.81

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.45



$ 0.39



$ 0.75



$ 0.81

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.33



$ 0.32



$ 0.66



$ 0.64

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

109,146



108,938



109,098



108,925

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,305



109,255



109,374



109,324

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment















Electric utility

$ 42,329



$ 32,574



$ 66,234



$ 64,700

Bank

14,014



17,016



29,775



37,855

Other

(7,456)



(7,078)



(13,702)



(14,355)

Net income for common stock

$ 48,887



$ 42,512



$ 82,307



$ 88,200

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

Industries, Inc.

$ 48,555



$ 56,211



$ 100,187



$ 111,140

Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)









9.4 %

9.4 %



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues

$ 534,215



$ 633,784



$ 1,131,657



$ 1,212,279

Expenses















Fuel oil

112,451



181,620



285,672



342,229

Purchased power

136,838



162,854



276,654



297,299

Other operation and maintenance

110,041



119,260



237,588



237,390

Depreciation

55,696



53,913



111,546



107,860

Taxes, other than income taxes

51,388



60,443



108,438



115,247

Total expenses

466,414



578,090



1,019,898



1,100,025

Operating income

67,801



55,694



111,759



112,254

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,194



3,175



4,209



6,085

Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs

(382)



(701)



(763)



(1,404)

Interest expense and other charges, net

(17,338)



(18,530)



(33,932)



(36,516)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

752



1,179



1,440



2,257

Income before income taxes

53,027



40,817



82,713



82,676

Income taxes

10,199



7,744



15,481



16,978

Net income

42,828



33,073



67,232



65,698

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

229



229



458



458

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

42,599



32,844



66,774



65,240

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270



270



540



540

Net income for common stock

$ 42,329



$ 32,574



$ 66,234



$ 64,700

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 42,354



$ 32,597



$ 66,285



$ 64,747

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION















Kilowatthour sales (millions)















Hawaiian Electric

1,444



1,593



2,940



3,016

Hawaii Electric Light

224



253



476



498

Maui Electric

206



273



464



521





1,874



2,119



3,880



4,035

Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 63.12



$ 88.38



$ 72.77



$ 84.44

Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)1









7.9 %

7.8 %



1 Simple average. This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30 ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

2020

2019 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 53,541



$ 55,545



$ 58,620



$ 109,086



$ 116,480

Interest and dividends on investment securities

6,288



9,430



7,535



15,718



18,163

Total interest and dividend income

59,829



64,975



66,155



124,804



134,643

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

3,071



3,587



4,287



6,658



8,539

Interest on other borrowings

75



313



411



388



939

Total interest expense

3,146



3,900



4,698



7,046



9,478

Net interest income

56,683



61,075



61,457



117,758



125,165

Provision for credit losses

15,133



10,401



7,688



25,534



14,558

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

41,550



50,674



53,769



92,224



110,607

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

3,102



4,571



4,798



7,673



9,360

Fee income on deposit liabilities

2,897



5,113



5,004



8,010



10,082

Fee income on other financial products

1,212



1,872



1,830



3,084



3,423

Bank-owned life insurance

1,673



794



2,390



2,467



4,649

Mortgage banking income

6,252



2,000



976



8,252



1,590

Gain on sale of securities, net

9,275



—



—



9,275



—

Other income, net

(251)



413



534



162



992

Total noninterest income

24,160



14,763



15,532



38,923



30,096

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

25,079



25,777



25,750



50,856



51,262

Occupancy

5,442



5,267



5,479



10,709



10,149

Data processing

3,849



3,837



3,852



7,686



7,590

Services

2,474



2,809



2,606



5,283



5,032

Equipment

2,290



2,339



2,189



4,629



4,253

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,049



1,341



1,663



2,390



3,023

Marketing

379



802



1,323



1,181



2,313

FDIC insurance

751



102



628



853



1,254

Other expense1

7,063



4,194



4,519



11,257



8,373

Total noninterest expense

48,376



46,468



48,009



94,844



93,249

Income before income taxes

17,334



18,969



21,292



36,303



47,454

Income taxes

3,320



3,208



4,276



6,528



9,599

Net income

$ 14,014



$ 15,761



$ 17,016



$ 29,775



$ 37,855

Comprehensive income

$ 13,734



$ 35,608



$ 31,291



$ 49,342



$ 58,382

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)











Return on average assets

0.72



0.87



0.96



0.79



1.07

Return on average equity

8.00



9.15



10.46



8.57



11.76

Return on average tangible common equity

9.07



10.39



11.97



9.72



13.48

Net interest margin

3.21



3.72



3.82



3.46



3.90

Efficiency ratio

59.84



61.27



62.36



60.53



60.06

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.49



0.44



0.29



0.46



0.34

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.86



0.90



0.79









Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.50



1.49



1.17









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.9



8.3



8.2









Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.4



8.8



8.7









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ —



$ 28.0



$ 15.0



$ 28.0



$ 33.0







1 The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 include approximately $3.7 million and $3.8 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. These costs, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.3 million of compensation expense and $1.1 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

