HEI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

2Q21 Net Income of $63.9 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)¹ of $0.58

Utility Focused on Cost Efficiencies to Benefit Customers and Progressing Hawaii's Climate Goals

Bank Results Reflect Improved Economy and Credit Quality, Stable Net Interest Margin

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

Aug 09, 2021, 06:00 ET

HONOLULU, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the second quarter of 2021 of $63.9 million and EPS of $0.58 compared to $48.9 million and EPS of $0.45 for the second quarter of 2020.

"HEI delivered strong consolidated financial results in the second quarter as Hawaii's economy strengthened and as we advanced key priorities across our enterprise," said Constance H. Lau, HEI president and CEO.

"At our utility the new performance-based regulation (PBR) framework is now fully in effect as of June 1, and we've begun delivering savings from our cost management program to our customers. We remain focused on cost efficiencies as we make needed investments to continue to provide safe, reliable electricity and reach Hawaii's climate goals.

"Our bank's strong second quarter results reflect the reopened local economy and increased tourism, solid execution and our bank's continuing efforts to work closely with its customers through the pandemic. The bank's results benefited from a release of reserves for credit losses, driven by the improved economy and credit quality, while the bank continues to transform its operating model to provide excellent customer service in an increasingly digital world," said Lau.

_____________                 

1    Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share.  

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS
Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $41.9 million, compared to $42.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

  • $6 million from higher operations and maintenance expenses consisting primarily of (i) $3 million due to more generating facility overhauls, (ii) $2 million from lower bad debt expense in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from a Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (PUC) decision allowing deferral of COVID-19 related expenses, (iii) $1 million from a write-off due to termination of an agreement relating to a combined heat and power unit, and (iv) $1 million due to an increase in an environmental reserve, partially offset by $1 million from lower staffing levels and efficiency improvements; and
  • $1 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

  • $3 million from higher rate adjustment mechanism revenues;
  • $2 million related solely to a change in the timing for revenue recognition within the year that eliminates seasonality in recognizing target revenues and results in recognizing revenues evenly throughout the year, with target revenues recognized on an annual basis remaining unchanged;
  • $1 million lower non-service pension costs due to the reset of pension costs included in rates as part of a final rate case decision; and
  • $1 million lower enterprise resource planning system implementation benefits to be passed on to customers.

_________________

Note:  Amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using the current year composite statutory tax rates of 25.75% for the utilities and 26.79% for the bank.  

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS
American Savings Bank's (American) second quarter of 2021 net income was $30.3 million, compared to $29.6 million in the first, or linked, quarter of 2021 and $14.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net income compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to a credit-driven reserve release that resulted in a negative provision for credit losses of $12.2 million for the second quarter. This compares to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a provision for credit losses of $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Total loans were $5.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, down 2.7% from December 31, 2020. The reduction in the loan portfolio included approximately $228 million in forgiven ASB CARES (Paycheck Protection Program) loans, in addition to declines in the home equity line of credit and consumer portfolios. The decrease in these portfolios was partially offset by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio.   

Total deposits were $7.9 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 6.6% from December 31, 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, the average cost of funds was 0.07%, down one basis point versus the linked quarter and down eleven basis points versus the prior year quarter.      

Overall, American's return on average equity2 for the second quarter of 2021 was 16.8%, compared to 16.0% in the linked quarter and 8.0% in the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 1.38% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.40% in the linked quarter and 0.72% in the same quarter last year.

In the second quarter of 2021, American paid dividends of $23.0 million to HEI. American had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.0% at June 30, 2021.

Please refer to American's news release issued on July 30, 2021 for additional information on American.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES
The holding and other companies' net loss was $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The greater net loss was primarily due to increased charitable contribution expense relating to a settlement agreement associated with an executive transition.

BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
On August 6, 2021, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2021 (ex-dividend date is August 18, 2021). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.36 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on August 6, 2021 of $43.83, HEI's dividend yield is 3.1%.

_______________________

2    Bank return on average equity calculated using weighted average daily common equity.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2021 GUIDANCE
HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its consolidated results and 2021 earnings guidance and outlook on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern).

Parties in the U.S. may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 834-0652. International parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (412) 317-5198. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call/webcast link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. The audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through August 23, 2021. To access the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and enter passcode 10157240.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website at www.hei.com in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the PUC website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, American and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.   

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues







Electric utility

$

601,879

$

534,215

$

1,166,743

$

1,131,657

Bank

77,260

74,714

154,391

154,452

Other

1,118

16

2,069

22

Total revenues

680,257

608,945

1,323,203

1,286,131

Expenses







Electric utility

534,195

466,414

1,029,945

1,019,898

Bank


37,454

66,221

79,289

126,556

Other

6,752

4,754

14,082

8,419

Total expenses

578,401

537,389

1,123,316

1,154,873

Operating income (loss)







Electric utility

67,684

67,801

136,798

111,759

Bank

39,806

8,493

75,102

27,896

Other

(5,634)

(4,738)

(12,013)

(8,397)

Total operating income

101,856

71,556

199,887

131,258

Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs

1,216

(934)

3,651

(1,868)

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

(23,317)

(22,613)

(47,053)

(44,388)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

812

752

1,559

1,440

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,377

2,194

4,568

4,209

Gain on sale of investment securities, net



9,275

528

9,275

Income before income taxes

82,944

60,230

163,140

99,926

Income taxes

18,599

10,870

33,964

16,673

Net income

64,345

49,360

129,176

83,253

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

473

473

946

946

Net income for common stock

$

63,872

$

48,887

$

128,230

$

82,307

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.58

$

0.45

$

1.17

$

0.75

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.58

$

0.45

$

1.17

$

0.75

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.34

$

0.33

$

0.68

$

0.66

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

109,282

109,146

109,252

109,098

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,515

109,305

109,557

109,374

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment







Electric utility

$

41,901

$

42,329

$

85,259

$

66,234

Bank

30,284

14,014

59,840

29,775

Other

(8,313)

(7,456)

(16,869)

(13,702)

Net income for common stock

$

63,872

$

48,887

$

128,230

$

82,307

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

$

80,344

$

48,555

$

100,686

$

100,187

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)




10.5

9.4

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$

601,879

$

534,215

$

1,166,743

$

1,131,657

Expenses







Fuel oil

139,136

112,451

266,563

285,672

Purchased power

162,465

136,838

304,761

276,654

Other operation and maintenance

118,142

110,041

232,712

237,588

Depreciation

57,381

55,696

114,736

111,546

Taxes, other than income taxes

57,071

51,388

111,173

108,438

Total expenses

534,195

466,414

1,029,945

1,019,898

Operating income

67,684

67,801

136,798

111,759

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,377

2,194

4,568

4,209

Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs

1,020

(382)

2,041

(763)

Interest expense and other charges, net

(17,995)

(17,338)

(35,978)

(33,932)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

812

752

1,559

1,440

Income before income taxes

53,898

53,027

108,988

82,713

Income taxes

11,498

10,199

22,731

15,481

Net income

42,400

42,828

86,257

67,232

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

229

229

458

458

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

42,171

42,599

85,799

66,774

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270

270

540

540

Net income for common stock

$

41,901

$

42,329

$

85,259

$

66,234

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$

41,936

$

42,354

$

85,328

$

66,285

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION







Kilowatthour sales (millions)







   Hawaiian Electric

1,514

1,444

2,942

2,940

   Hawaii Electric Light

256

224

501

476

   Maui Electric

256

206

492

464


2,026

1,874

3,935

3,880

Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$

73.58

$

63.12

$

68.59

$

72.77

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1




8.9

7.9

1  Simple average.


This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)



Three months ended 

Six months ended June 30

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

2021

2020

Interest and dividend income









Interest and fees on loans

$

51,026

$

49,947

$

53,541

$

100,973

$

109,086

Interest and dividends on investment securities

11,040

8,673

6,288

19,713

15,718

Total interest and dividend income

62,066

58,620

59,829

120,686

124,804

Interest expense









Interest on deposit liabilities

1,281

1,462

3,071

2,743

6,658

Interest on other borrowings

23

27

75

50

388

Total interest expense

1,304

1,489

3,146

2,793

7,046

Net interest income

60,762

57,131

56,683

117,893

117,758

Provision for credit losses

(12,207)

(8,435)

15,133

(20,642)

25,534

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

72,969

65,566

41,550

138,535

92,224

Noninterest income









Fees from other financial services

5,464

5,073

3,102

10,537

7,673

Fee income on deposit liabilities

3,904

3,863

2,897

7,767

8,010

Fee income on other financial products

2,201

2,442

1,212

4,643

3,084

Bank-owned life insurance

1,624

2,561

1,673

4,185

2,467

Mortgage banking income

1,925

4,300

6,252

6,225

8,252

Gain on sale of investment securities, net



528

9,275

528

9,275

Other income, net

76

272

(251)

348

162

Total noninterest income

15,194

19,039

24,160

34,233

38,923

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits

27,670

28,037

25,079

55,707

50,856

Occupancy

5,100

4,969

5,442

10,069

10,709

Data processing

4,533

4,351

3,849

8,884

7,686

Services

2,475

2,862

2,474

5,337

5,283

Equipment

2,394

2,222

2,290

4,616

4,629

Office supplies, printing and postage

978

1,044

1,049

2,022

2,390

Marketing

665

648

379

1,313

1,181

FDIC insurance

788

816

751

1,604

853

Other expense1

3,568

2,554

7,063

6,122

11,257

Total noninterest expense

48,171

47,503

48,376

95,674

94,844

Income before income taxes

39,992

37,102

17,334

77,094

36,303

Income taxes

9,708

7,546

3,320

17,254

6,528

Net income

$

30,284

$

29,556

$

14,014

$

59,840

$

29,775

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

47,283

$

(16,198)

$

13,734

$

31,085

$

49,342

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)







Return on average assets

1.38

1.40

0.72

1.39

0.79

Return on average equity

16.76

16.04

8.00

16.40

8.57

Return on average tangible common equity

18.92

18.06

9.07

18.48

9.72

Net interest margin

2.98

2.95

3.21

2.97

3.46

Efficiency ratio

63.42

62.36

59.84

62.89

60.53

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.04

0.18

0.49

0.11

0.46

As of period end









Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

1.03

1.00

0.86




Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.51

1.73

1.50




Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.5

7.3

7.9




Tier-1 leverage ratio


8

8.3

8.4




Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$

23.0

$

5.0

$



$

28.0

$

28.0

1  The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 include approximately $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 include approximately $3.7 million and $3.8 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. These costs for the first six months of 2020, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.3 million of compensation expense and $1.1 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Contact:

Julie R. Smolinski

Telephone: (808) 543-7300

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability

           E-mail: [email protected]



