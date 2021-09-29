Height Lands $14 Million in Series A Funding, Releases Public Access

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Height today announced that it has raised $14 million in Series A funding led by Redpoint Ventures. The company also released its public beta, delivering a powerful project management workspace for fast growing organizations. Since launching its private beta in August 2019 , the product has resonated with hundreds of teams with over thousands of people on the waitlist during private beta. Spearheaded by early Stripe employees responsible for several well-known projects including the first versions of Stripe Checkout , Stripe Atlas , and the Stripe iOS app , Height will use this investment to build market awareness, ramp up product innovation, and support an aggressive hiring strategy.

"Each of us at Height has experienced the pain and frustration of existing project management tools — keeping tasks up-to-date was difficult, getting visibility into other teams' roadmaps was a constant challenge, and helping teammates to understand and adopt the tool day-to-day an uphill battle," stated Michael Villar, founder and CEO of Height. "We started Height to solve these issues and make collaboration — especially cross-functional project management possible. And the response has been hugely validating. We're really excited to release Height as public access to let more teams around the world get things done faster. I'm excited to grow our company with the help of Tomasz Tunguz and the Redpoint team."

Although organizations are becoming increasingly cross-functional, teams continue to be siloed in different project management tools. Tools that are good for one team, don't work for others, limiting adoption across the company. All of this adds up to consequently slow teams' ability to make decisions and ship new products quickly. Unlike traditional project management tools, some of which were designed 10 or more years ago and haven't evolved the UX to the current standards, Height provides an intuitive and flexible platform. Regardless of how a team likes to work - sprints, milestones, recurring tasks, with tools like GitHub, GitLab, Figma, Zendesk - Height is flexible and powerful enough to adapt to their needs.

Height is used by fast-growing startups including Fivetran, Clubhouse, Mighty, Watershed, Cocoon, Runway, Ambrook, Transcend, and more.

"Fivetran adopted Height because we wanted a company-wide task management tool, and we found Height was uniquely capable of that," stated George Fraser, founder and CEO of Fivetran . "We now have 500+ employees across every function using Height as our sole task management tool."

"I've been loving Height. Was just telling my cofounder today how amazed I am at how powerful it is plus how many use cases there already are across Cocoon for Height," said Mahima Chawla, Cocoon co-founder & CEO. "There are certain applications I hadn't even thought about Height for employee onboarding, but turns out it's a perfect tool!"

Key Height benefits include:

Flexible workflows that adapt to every organization

Provides simple building-blocks (tasks, lists, filters, chat, kanban, calendars) to implement any kind of workflow.



These powerful blocks allow startups to grow their teams without outgrowing Height. Height evolves as companies scale, from just a couple cofounders to billion dollar companies.



One workspace for all teams within the organization creates frictionless, fast, and cross-functional work.



Enterprise-minded from the start, with SSO, compliance, security log and robust privacy and access models. Height supports large companies who have dedicated IT teams, new hire onboarding, resource planning, etc.

IC-friendly

With Inbox, responding to messages and updating tasks can be done in a couple of clicks.



Assigned tasks view provides every task assigned, regardless of which project or sprint the tasks are on.



Based on known paradigms, such as spreadsheets and chat, Height removes the learning curve — many teams were using simple spreadsheets to manage their tasks before, so Height builds off this familiar structure



Height integrates with: key tools used every day (GitHub, GitLab, Figma, Zendesk, etc.)

"When we met the Height team, we knew almost immediately that we wanted to be a part of the exciting journey," said Tomasz Tunguz, Managing Director at Redpoint Ventures. "What's surprising is that no company has been able to solve this ongoing challenge for organizations. The Height platform is great for each person within a company; not only is it easy to use, it works the way you work. I look forward to seeing what this business can accomplish."

For more information, please follow Height on Twitter or LinkedIn , or visit https://height.app/ to sign up for public access.

SOURCE Height

Related Links

https://height.app

