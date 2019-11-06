Heil® Autonomous Lift Option Takes Solid Waste Collection to the Next Level

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heil® , part of Environmental Solutions Group and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and one of the nation's largest refuse truck body manufacturers, is proud to announce the release of the Heil® Autonomous Lift Option (H.A.L.O.), an innovative technological advancement that assists drivers by leveling, dumping and replacing front load containers with the push of a single button. This allows drivers to simply operate their vehicle and focus on maintaining a safe work environment. In addition, the H.A.L.O. joystick also incorporates standard front load body packing functions, so that operators don't have to take their eyes off the road.

In the current job market, finding and retaining capable equipment operators has proven to be a universally challenging task. While highly productive commercial front load vehicles are the mainstay of waste hauling companies, the operator shortage is compounded by the complexity and learning curve of operating traditional front loaders.

Pat Carroll, President of Environmental Solutions Group stated, "With H.A.L.O., we've incorporated smart machine learning into Heil's legendary Odyssey hydraulic control-equipped Half/Pack® commercial front loader, making it much easier for drivers, both new and seasoned, to operate more safely and more productively."

Carroll added, "H.A.L.O. assists the driver by automatically emptying ANSI-compliant 2 through 8-yard containers and replacing them back into their original positions, all with the push of a single button. New drivers operating H.A.L.O.-equipped Half/Pack® front loaders are productive on day one, as H.A.L.O. allows them to focus on driving the vehicle instead of concentrating on lifting, leveling, dumping and packing."

"H.A.L.O. virtually eliminates the costly effects of cab shield damage or broken windshields associated with improperly dumping a can – a problem we see much more frequently with newer drivers," said Carroll. "Further, it reduces driver frustration and fatigue as they no longer have to focus on dumping the container while straining to watch for people, overhead wires or other obstacles. With H.A.L.O.'s one-button controls, the operator can focus on safely maneuvering these large vehicles without having to figure out complicated levers and buttons. The integration of the packer controls onto the joystick, which allow the driver to concentrate on their surroundings without having to look at the control panel for the correct button, has received very positive operator feedback. Importantly, H.A.L.O. equipped Heil Front Loaders deliver a much lower Total Cost of Collection (TCC) than front loaders without it."

TCC is a performance metric that calculates the overall cost of the asset (i.e., vehicle cost, fuel, maintenance, tags, depreciation, labor, etc.) divided by the number of container yards serviced each day. Fleet owners are increasingly using TCC as a key factor in purchasing decisions as the lower the TCC, the higher the overall Return On Investment of the vehicle.

Carroll concluded, "It's really a numbers game. The less time it takes a driver per stop, and the more you can decrease equipment damage and other associated operating costs, the better the TCC. Given the high employee turnover that garbage companies face, customers equipping their fleets with H.A.L.O. can instantly improve their TCC and gain an immediate advantage over those running a competitor's product, something we call the H.A.L.O. Effect. But beyond the financial benefits are the vast improvements in safe operations delivered by H.A.L.O., which provide drivers access to key functions on their joystick allowing them to keep their eyes forward and be more observant of their surroundings."

The Heil Automated Lift Option is offered through Parts Central as an aftermarket installation for 2018 and 2019 Heil® Half/Pack® Commercial front loaders with Odyssey hydraulic controls (non-residential units) only – and available on new Half/Pack® orders.

For additional information on the Heil® Automated Lift Option, please visit www.heil.com/halo.

About Heil®:

Heil® is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high-productivity, custom-configured garbage trucks and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil® bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil®, visit heil.com , the Heil Facebook page or follow us on Twitter .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

