Heil® Dealer Network Strengthens with Purchase of SunBelt Waste Equipment by Industrial Truck & Equipment

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heil®, part of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and one of the nation's largest refuse truck body manufacturers, announced the growth of its nationwide dealer network with Industrial Truck & Equipment's acquisition of Sunbelt Waste Equipment, LLC.

Sunbelt Waste Equipment, along with sister Heil Dealer - Tampa Crane and Body – are part of the Industrial Truck and Equipment family, which supports all Florida customer operations. Sunbelt offers products and provides parts and services from Heil, Marathon Equipment, 3rd Eye, Curotto-Can, and Bayne Premium Lift Systems – all part of ESG.

"Both Sunbelt and Tampa Crane have played key roles over the past years supporting refuse haulers in the state of Florida. Given the ever-changing marketplace, especially within Florida, this acquisition ensures that ESG customers will continue to be well served with the very best in products, parts and service. We're looking forward to the positive results of this acquisition," said Dave Combs, ESG Director of Sales.

Sunbelt's Pompano Beach headquarters features three full-service bays, a fully supported parts and service department, two mobile service trucks to support road calls and two parts delivery trucks.

"Sunbelt Waste Equipment has been part of South Florida's landscape for more than 20 years and we're excited to have them join the Industrial Truck & Equipment team to take what we have to offer waste haulers to the next level," said Sunbelt's new President, Robby Dehart. "In the waste hauling market, it's all about customer-facing service and support. When a truck is down, we want to be able to react quickly and effectively. We knew with Sunbelt – there is a sturdy foundation based on delivering value to end-users. Now, we're investing money, time and materials to grow this business to support the next generation of waste haulers – including the expanding presence of large national fleets."

About Heil®:

Established in 1901, Heil® is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high productivity, custom-configured garbage truck bodies with optimized chassis integration and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil® bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. Heil® is a part of the Environmental Solutions Group family of companies serving the waste industry. Heil® has a nationwide network of more than 40 dealers in over 60 locations across the United States. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil®, visit heil.com, the Heil Facebook page or follow Heil on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Environmental Solutions Group Contact:

Jeffry Swertfeger

(423) 648-5257

jswertfeger@doveresg.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

