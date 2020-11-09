Heim, Payne & Chorush Honored Among Best in US for Patent, IP Litigation

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America have named Heim, Payne & Chorush among the nation's top patent and intellectual property litigation firms on the 2021 Best Law Firms list, one of the nation's most prestigious and respected guides to the legal profession.

The firm earned top-tier rankings nationally and in the Houston legal market for patent and IP litigation. The Best Law Firms list is compiled from independent research by a joint U.S. News and Best Lawyers team and the evaluation of thousands of responses from law firm clients. Selection is based on expertise, responsiveness, business understanding, cost-effectiveness, civility and whether clients refer the firm to others.

Anonymous feedback about the firm compiled during the research process included:

"Heim, Payne & Chorush are extremely hard workers and know how to manage patent litigation. Their knowledge is incredible. They champion their clients' positions passionately."

"Heim, Payne & Chorush are some of the smartest attorneys I have ever worked with!"

The Best Law Firms recognition follows a string of recent honors. In August, firm co-founders Mike Heim, Les Payne and Dr. Russ Chorush and firm partners Eric Enger and Allan Bullwinkel were named individually among the nation's top lawyers in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. In September, Dr. Chorush and Mr. Payne were honored as IP Trailblazers by the National Law Journal. Also in September, Messrs. Heim, Payne, Enger and Dr. Chorush were recognized on the annual Super Lawyers list of Texas' most respected practitioners.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the very best firms in Texas for patent litigation by Chambers USA, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

