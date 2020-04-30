Heim, Payne & Chorush Named to Exclusive Chambers USA Guide for Intellectual Property Litigation

HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly regarded Chambers USA guide named Heim, Payne & Chorush among the nation's best legal teams for intellectual property litigation and singled out firm co-founders Mike Heim and Leslie Payne for individual honors based on their patent litigation expertise.

The Houston-based intellectual property boutique is among an exclusive group of Texas firms selected through a demanding process that starts with peer and client feedback, followed by comprehensive vetting by Chambers researchers. Chambers noted the firm's track record representing patent owners and accused infringers in inter partes review proceedings at the U.S. Patent, Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

"The team has depth and breadth and works in a coordinated way," one client told researchers. Another client called the firm "really excellent," adding, "I would give them high marks."

Mr. Heim and Mr. Payne are also ranked individually by Chambers USA. Together and individually, they have led litigation teams in complex patent disputes that have produced record verdicts and settlements. In addition, the two are active in matters before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and in inter partes review proceedings at the PTAB.

Clients described Mr. Heim as "an excellent and experienced lawyer" and "a smart person who gets into the details of the matters and does excellent work." Mr. Payne is noted for his skill in the courtroom and for asserting and defending patent challenges at the PTAB. "He is an effective attorney in that he is able to ask persuasive questions and get favorable responses from witnesses," one source stated.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

