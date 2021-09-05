Heineken® and TIËSTO celebrate the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix weekend in style with a unique performance on the track

Fans at the race enjoyed the performance from the grandstands in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines in place, whilst fans at home tuned into the livestream featured on EDM streaming service Beatport, F1 and Red Bull Racing Honda Facebook channels as well as TIËSTO's own Facebook and YouTube.

The stage for the performance was built onto the back of a Heineken® 0.0 truck which started its journey from the pit lane straight after the podium ceremony and moved around the track, powered by sustainable biofuel, before stopping at turns 11 and 12 for TIËSTO to finish the performance. To add to the theatre of the performance the truck shot out biodegradable confetti onto the track.

The truck featured artwork by renowned Dutch artist Joseph Klibansky. Klibansky developed the design especially for the F1® and W Series™ podium, in collaboration with Heineken, which depicts local elements synonymous with the Netherlands, but with a contemporary twist.

The livestream is available to watch on Beatport channels until the end of year.

