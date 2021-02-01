Heineken anonymizes test data with DATPROF software

GRONINGEN, Netherlands, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken has adopted DATPROF Test Data Management Suite as a solution for its test data challenges. Thanks to this solution, Heineken can now consistently anonymize its test data across a range of applications, spread over seven different countries. In addition, test teams can now easily refresh their own data set on demand.

For many organizations it remains a major challenge to anonymize (or mask) test data across complete system environments, both technically and functionally. At Heineken, where there is a mix of database technologies, there was a risk of so-called "silo solutions". The advantage of consistent anonymization techniques (whether or not with the help of synthetic test data) proved advantageous: this way, tests with anonymous yet "recognizable" data can be performed throughout the business stream with one and the same test case. By enabling test teams to carry out their own refreshes in end-to-end tests, expensive consultancy is unnecessary and significant time is saved.

In partnership with EPI-USE labs it became possible to anonymize data - both technically and functionally - in SAP systems in the same manner as in all their non-SAP systems. "The DATPROF integration is the icing on the cake. Together with Data Sync Manager, the test data management solution from EPI-USE Labs, consistent masking across different technologies is possible. Combined with Symphony4SAP's Orchestration Suite it is possible to fully automate a refresh using the DATPROF API," says Bert Nienhuis, Chief Product Officer at DATPROF.

