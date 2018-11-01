Heineken Partners With Union® For 2018 #Heineken100 "Green Collar" Fashion & Lifestyle Collection

As the longest running and most premium product collaboration in the food and beverage space, #Heineken100 continues to partner Heineken with the most innovative names in retail to develop limited-edition, co-branded products that are seeded to the 100 most influential beer drinkers of the world.

Made with world-renowned Japanese quality construction, the Fall 2018 #Heineken100 collection is designed to provide contemporary creatives with perfected workwear at the intersection of style and utility. The #Heineken100 "Green Collar" collection allows creatives to free their mind in search of their own creative pursuit. With six-pieces, 16 colorways and over 100 product combinations, the #Heineken100 collection provides the ultimate style and utility wardrobe that the global creative can wear over and over again.

"Heineken and UNION share consumers that are hardworking, creatively inclined, and are masters of a lifestyle of their own making. The #Heineken100 program is dedicated to providing these consumers with premium products to reflect that lifestyle," said Raul Esquer, Brand Director at Heineken USA. "With their eye for unique, timely and ultra-wearable pieces, UNION is the perfect partner and the next evolution of the program as the high fashion meets streetwear capsule collection provides much needed products for our global creatives to wear daily."

The 2018 #Heineken100 collection includes:

UNION x #HEINEKEN100 CHORE COAT $380.00 : Made with a contemporary boxy and oversized fit to help balance the vintage wash and fabric, this chore coat provides a fresh take on the typical long fit style of the past (Available in two colorways & a Tokyo exclusive)

: Made with a contemporary boxy and oversized fit to help balance the vintage wash and fabric, this chore coat provides a fresh take on the typical long fit style of the past (Available in two colorways & a exclusive) UNION x #HEINEKEN100 CHINO PANT $280.00 : With pants being either too baggy or slim, this Chino Pant is the "Goldie Locks Effect," something just right with its very subtle carrot fit (Available in two colorways & a Tokyo exclusive)

With pants being either too baggy or slim, this Chino Pant is the "Goldie Locks Effect," something just right with its very subtle carrot fit (Available in two colorways & a exclusive) UNION x #HEINEKEN100 PULLOVER HOODED SWEATSHIRT $280.00 : Made with beautiful reverse weave fabric from Japan , this sweatshirt has the front pocket removed for a cleaner look in addition to a single zip down on one side to add flair (Available in three colorways).

Made with beautiful reverse weave fabric from , this sweatshirt has the front pocket removed for a cleaner look in addition to a single zip down on one side to add flair (Available in three colorways). UNION x #HEINEKEN100 T-SHIRT $55.00 : Made with 100% cotton and fitting true to size, this classic staple features Heineken's iconic leaf and hops arrangement stylized as the UNION logo, with the play-on-words "Got Hops" as the slogan, helping tie together the entire capsule collection (Available in two colorways).

Made with 100% cotton and fitting true to size, this classic staple features Heineken's iconic leaf and hops arrangement stylized as the logo, with the play-on-words "Got Hops" as the slogan, helping tie together the entire capsule collection (Available in two colorways). UNION x #HEINEKEN100 HAT $60.00 : Versatile and classic, this skate hat provides the finishing touch to any casual fit (Available in two colorways).

Versatile and classic, this skate hat provides the finishing touch to any casual fit (Available in two colorways). #HEINEKEN100 PRO-KED SNEAKERS $90.00 : Made from durable 12.5 oz canvas with contrast stitching and recently remastered for an enhanced fit, the Royal Hi has a molded footbed with open cell foam for breathability finished with a classic gum vulcanized white outsole and Heineken's iconic Green for the heel hit.

"As former creative director for #Heineken100 program, I understand the importance of the Heineken 'Open Your World' motto as UNION has helped to create a runway for many Japanese streetwear brands to have a marketplace in the U.S.," said Chris Gibbs, Owner of UNION. "So, I'm so excited to once again partner with Heineken for this year's program to bring a collection of stylish, well-crafted wardrobe staples to the closet of creatives throughout the world."

Initially unavailable for purchase, #Heineken100 debuted to consumers in 2017 with groundbreaking retail pop-ups throughout the world. This Fall, the #Heineken100 program once again goes global as the collection will first be available for purchase at UNION Los Angeles, CA (110 South La Brea Ave) on Saturday, December 1. The collection will also be available at the recently opened UNION Tokyo store and will feature two additional Tokyo exclusive pieces.

"Since its inception, the #Heineken100 program has authentically coupled the Heineken brand with the coolest, most impactful brands, influencers and tastemakers," said Coltrane Curtis, Founder and Managing Partner of Team Epiphany, the culture-first marketing agency that birthed the #Heineken100 program. "After nine years of cutting-edge collaborations and premium products, many companies are attempting to imitate – but never duplicate – the success that Heineken has achieved in organically connecting its consumers to global streetwear culture."

For nearly a decade, #Heineken100 has partnered the Heineken with the leading names in fashion and retail to bring its consumers the most sought-after luxury, co-branded products in the space. Previous #Heineken100 partners have included KAPPA®, A Bathing Ape (BAPE®), TUMI, Public School, Garrett Leight, Parabellum, Mark McNairy, KITH and Neighborhood Japan, among others.

For more information, follow the #Heineken100 hashtag and @Heineken_US on Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®– the world's most international beer brand, Dos Equis, Tecate and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Newcastle Brown Ale, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com .

ABOUT UNION

Born out of the desire to have a place to showcase what the local community of kids were up to with music, art and fashion, as well as being a bridge to unique items from various parts of the world, Union first opened its doors in NYC back in 1989 on Spring Street in Soho. In short, it was the store that represented the fashion side of New York City's youth and counter culture. The Los Angeles shop followed soon after when Eddie Cruz (one of three original owners) decided to move west. Maintaining the same principles as the New York shop, Union LA embraced the creativity of fresh designers within the city and continued the hunt for cool shit coming out of countries like Japan and the UK. Over 20 years later, Union Los Angeles and the newly opened Union Tokyo store continue to bring its customers a curated selection of up and coming designers mixed with off-the-beaten-path high-end brands from all over the globe. Union's concept is simple (and we have stuck with it since day one): buy brands that we will wear ourselves and clothes that walk the line between fashion and function, avoiding the 'costumey' side of fashion by offering classics with a twist.

