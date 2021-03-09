Heinemann to Launch Expanded Math Line with New Digital Resource from Marilyn Burns and Lynne Zolli

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinemann, a division of learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), today announced the expansion of its catalog of resources for teaching mathematics with a new curricular offering from renowned math educators Marilyn Burns and Lynne Zolli. Listening to Learn is a K–5 digital interview tool developed around the idea that interviewing students provides data that helps teachers plan math instruction to support their students' ability to reason numerically. Burns and Zolli are longtime collaborators and have spent decades working together on projects that include Do The Math, Math Reads, Math Reasoning Inventory, and Listening to Learn. Listening to Learn will launch to market in Spring 2021.

Also beginning in 2021, Heinemann will offer Burns' Do The Math program, which is currently provided to the market by HMH. Do the Math is a supplemental program for grades 1–5 that provides flexible, classroom-tested instruction for building numerical reasoning and confidence.

Burns and Zolli join a strong backlist of math resources at Heinemann including Susan O'Connell's popular Math In Practice as well as leading titles like Children's Mathematics: Cognitively Guided Instruction and a number of professional books from influential author-educators Steven Leinwand and Catherine Fosnot. Heinemann's math line, like its other resources, focuses on student-centered teaching and learning, providing teachers support for helping their students make sense of the math they're learning.

Heinemann has deep roots in the literacy market and is well known for its work with bestselling authors Irene Fountas and Gay Su Pinnell, Lucy Calkins, Cornelius Minor, Jennifer Serravallo, and Sara Ahmed. To support its expanding math capacity, Heinemann has grown the team in its Portsmouth, NH headquarters, including dedicated support for math in editorial, product management, and product marketing.

"Now more than ever, there is a deep need to support numerical literacy and the development of critical reasoning as we prepare students for a changing world," said Vicki Boyd, executive vice president and general manager of Heinemann. "Heinemann is delighted to be sharpening our focus on math and expanding our offerings with highly-respected educators Marilyn Burns and Lynne Zolli. Listening to Learn will be an essential digital tool for teachers and we couldn't be prouder to bring this resource to market."

Other new acquisitions include a math and literature offering from Susan O'Connell, Math By the Book, to launch in 2021 and a follow up to Routines for Reasoning from coauthors Grace Kelemanik and Amy Lucenta, publishing in late 2021. For more information about Heinemann's math resources, please visit: Heinemann.com/Math

About Heinemann

Heinemann is a provider of professional resources and educational services for educators, kindergarten through college. Heinemann supports the professionalism of teachers as they help children become literate, compassionate, engaged citizens of the world. Heinemann authors are exemplary educators eager to support the practice of other teachers through professional books and explicit teaching materials, streaming videos, podcasts and blogs, as well as professional learning experiences, both live and online. Heinemann is dedicated to teachers. Discover the path to lifelong professional learning at Heinemann.com.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

