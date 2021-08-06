Heiner's Insurance Car Show In Ogden Cruises For A Cause

This year, Heiner's wants to be there to support the increasing need for mental health services and the revitalization of the Ogden community. But you won't hear the humble Heiner's Family boast of their generosity. They are giving every penny collected to the Family Counseling Service without taking a cut of any kind. Heiner's is personally burdening all expenses and donating hundreds of hours to coordinate all the shows particulars. This greatly impressed Glenn Lanham, the Executive Director of the Family Counseling Service of Northern Utah. "We couldn't be more appreciative and I'm very honored to be a part of it. It's inspiring in today's day and age to see a company like Heiner's step up so selflessly."

Glenn reports that suicide, depression, domestic violence, abuse and addiction have all increased as a result of the pandemic. This means that the Family Counseling Service is in more need than ever right now. With many Utahns tight on finances, there are few places for them to receive their much-needed mental health support.

"We want to do our part and hope everyone does theirs. So, let's get back out and have a good time while we all support a great service," concluded Chris Heiner. This year, other selfless businesses have already joined the Cruisin' for a Cause effort such as Mutual of Enumclaw, Young Automotive Group, Young Ford of Ogden and WCF Insurance. At least 15 other Ogden businesses have generously donated as well.

Cruisin' for a Cause, the 6th Annual Heiner's Insurance Car Show, is free for spectators and donations are welcome! Also, guests can enter for a chance to win prizes, with all proceeds benefiting the Family Counseling Service. The family-friendly event is the perfect way to spend a warm, summer evening with family and friends while supporting the local community.

About Family Counseling Service of Northern Utah: FCS is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents of Northern Utah by providing affordable mental health counseling to individuals, couples, and families regardless of income. They provide solution-focused, brief therapy for individuals and families, many of whom have nowhere else to turn for help.

About Heiner's Insurance: Heiner's is family owned and operated and one of Utah's longest running businesses, founded 73 years ago. Heiner's provides a wide variety of insurance coverage, including all aspects of personal, business, and health insurance. They are dedicated to protecting the assets and interests of their clients by matching each customer with one of the many major insurance carriers offered by Heiner's.

8/6 Schedule

5:30p

Macey's Grocery Store 3534 Ogden Ave Ogden, Utah 84403

Over 100 classic and exotic cars & motorcycles leave Macey's to cruise down Washington Blvd until they arrive at Kirt's Drive in.

5:30-8:30p

Kirt's Drive In

1974 N Washington Blvd Ogden, Utah 84414

Kirt's Drive-in will host the family-friendly event, located at 1974 N Washington Blvd in Ogden.

