Heir To Anheuser Busch Launches Cannabis Company

Drawing on his familial heritage of the pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship, and a half decade of cannabis industry experience, Mr. Busch has created a brand that provides clean, consistent, quality and affordable cannabis products that appeal to consumers from every walk of life. The company launches with a line of disposable vaporizer pens, crafted with the highest quality components available and filled with CO2 extracted cannabis oil derived from environment-friendly, greenhouse grown cannabis. Each is complete with natural, strain-specific terpenes added to the oil at specific ratios for stronger flavor and effects. These products will be followed shortly with ABV cannabis flower products, as well as other form factors, all created with sustainable practices in a fully compliant facility in the heart of the Colorado Rockies.

"Growing up I always knew I wanted to work in the family business, creating quality and affordable products that appealed to a variety of consumers," says Adolphus Busch V, founder of ABV Cannabis Co. "However, once I saw all the incredible benefits that cannabis could bring to people and the immense opportunity presented by the cannabis industry, I knew I could take all I learned from my pioneering family heritage and create a new legacy for myself in the cannabis space."

After graduating from Colorado State University, Mr. Busch returned home to St. Louis and applied for employment at Anheuser Busch as an entry level applicant. After being turned away by the company, he headed back west to Colorado and worked in various positions within the burgeoning cannabis industry, including sales, technology, compliance, marketing and product development at well known outfits such as BioTrack, Lightshade, Keef Cola and Pure Greens. Using his experience working in so many facets of the industry, Mr. Busch brings his years of knowledge to creating ABV Cannabis Co.

ABV Cannabis Co. products are available today at retailers throughout the state of Colorado, with plans for national expansion over the coming months.

For more information about ABV or to schedule an interview with Mr. Busch, please contact Rosie Mattio/ Rosie@rosiemattiopr.com

SOURCE ABV Cannabis Company