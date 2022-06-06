Helen-Louise Moore, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen-Louise Moore, MD, FAAP, FACP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pediatrician and Owner for her work in the medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at Cornerstone Medical Pediatric Associates.

Helen Louise Moore

A board-certified Pediatrician with 25 years of experience, Dr. Moore is highly trained in the health and well-being of children and adolescents, ages newborn to 21, as they progress through their various developmental stages. She sees patients for injuries and illnesses and for well-child visits. As a Pediatrician, Dr. Moore is typically the first doctor her pediatric patients will see for an ailment and prescribes medication and refers them to more specialized care if necessary. She is in medical practice at Cornerstone Medical Pediatric Associates, located at 116 S Houston Road, in Warner Robins, GA. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of laboratory services, asthma management, EKGs, special-needs pediatric care, vision and hearing services, X-ray services, and sports physicals. It is open seven days a week, offering after-hours care and weekend hours.

In addition to seeing patients at her office, Dr. Moore also treats hospitalized pediatric patients, including those under neonatal intensive care, at Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.

In pursuit of her medical career, Dr. Moore first obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Med Biology from Columbus College. She then earned her Medical Degree from the Medical College of Georgia and went to complete a Pediatric Residency at the Children's Medical Center. Dr. Moore is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP) and the American College of Pediatricians (FACP). She is board-certified in Pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). The mission of the ABP is to advance child health by certifying pediatricians who have met the high standards of excellence and are committed to continuous learning and improvement in the Pediatric Medicine field.

On a personal note, Dr. Moore likes to spend her free time with her husband and her son, William. She volunteers her time with her son's wheelchair sports team, the Houston County Sharks. She also works with American Adaptive Sports and has volunteered with the Special Olympics, providing physicals for participants.

Dr. Moore's inspiration to become a physician came from her mother, Mrs. Mae Helen Williams.

For more information, visit www.cstonemed.com

