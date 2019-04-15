NEW CITY, N.Y., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helena Jasna Kukla, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Psychiatry in recognition of her role as a Psychiatrist at Helen Jasna Kukla MD.

Helen Jasna Kukla MD is the owner of her own private psychiatric office that has dedicated their practice to providing quality healthcare services to those they serve.

With over forty years of experience in the field of Psychiatry, Helena Jasna Kukla, MD is revered for her outstanding contributions to the medical profession. Well versed in all facets of mental health services, Dr. Kukla offers a combination of drug management and therapy to solve a comprehensive array of mental diseases, including long term depression. Providing psychotherapy to treat neuroses, Dr. Kukla is known for her extensive and strong rapport with clientele. Over the course of her career, Dr. Kukla has become well versed in the areas of Psychopharmacology.

Dr. Kukla is an adamant believer that this field has always been great for her. She believes that she can "help people based not only on environmental factors but on genetic factors as well." For the newcomers entering the field, Dr. Kukla advises, "Psychiatry is a very rewarding profession." Attributing her successful, longstanding career to her ability to "employ a combination of insight into biological and environmental causes of natural healthcare issues," Dr. Kukla has established herself as a trusted name in the medical profession.

Board-certified in Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, while pursuing her educational endeavors Dr. Kukla obtained her Medical Degree from Charles University. Thereafter, Dr. Kukla would go on to complete her internship at New York University-Valhalla.

To further enhance her professional development, Dr. Kukla is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including holding hospital privileges at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, New York. Dr. Kukla is a distinguished fellow of the American Medical Association, Catholic Health Services of Long Island and the American Psychiatric Association.

