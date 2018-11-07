WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Helena S. Mock, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Founder & Managing Attorney of The Peninsula Center for Estate and Lifelong Planning in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The Peninsula Center for Estate and Lifelong Planning is a full-range comprehensive law firm that specializes in providing estate, probate, and lifelong legal services to both older and younger individuals and families. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality legal services they deserve, the team at the Peninsula Center is revered for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

Known for her exceptional work in the legal profession, Helena S. Mock, Esq. has served the legal industry for eighteen years. Starting out as a legal clerk in the United States Army, Mrs. Mock has obtained extensive experience in estate, probate, trust, business, and tax law. In addition, she is also experienced in the areas of Elder Law and Fiduciary Matters.

In recognition of her many professional accolades, Mrs. Mock has been designated as an Accredited Estate Planner® by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils and has been named seven times to Virginia Business' Legal Elite list. She was selected in 2007 and 2008 for inclusion in Virginia Super Lawyers — Rising Stars, has been selected for inclusion in Virginia Super Lawyers from 2013-2018, and has received the Martindale-Hubbell Client Distinction Award in 2013 and 2015. She has received the 2016 Client Satisfaction Award from the American Institute of Legal Counsel and has twice been designated as a Top Lawyer by Virginia Coastal Magazine.

Mrs. Mock graduated from the College of William & Mary School of Law in Williamsburg, Virginia where she received her Juris Doctor degree in 2000.

To further advance her professional career, Mrs. Mock is an elite member of several distinguished organizations including the National Academy of Elder Law Attorney, the Peninsula Estate Planning Council, where she served as President of the board of directors from 2017-2018, the Williamsburg Bar Association, the Virginia Bar Association, the Virginia State Bar (Trust & Estates Sections), the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association, and the Clinical Legal Education Association, in addition to several local non-profit organizations.

Mrs. Mock is a frequent speaker on topics relating to her areas of practice and has been an Adjunct Professor of Law for the College of William & Mary Law School for fifteen years, where she currently serves as the Director of the Law School's Elder & Disability Law Clinic.

