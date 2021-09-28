Helia Care Adds Board Member & Continues to Modernize Healthcare via Cloud-based Software

"I spent much of my career solving complex problems in healthcare management and I believe that Helia's offerings can make an immediate impact," said Board Member Chris Taylor. Tweet this

Taylor's perspective comes from holding a variety of leadership roles for three decades as an executive at HCA Healthcare, the largest hospital operator in the U.S. He was President of Parallon and the Chief Financial Officer of HCA's TriStar Division. He is currently a Fellow of the Nashville Healthcare Council. Taylor holds an MBA from Belmont University and a bachelor's degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University.

"We are growing our board to help us prepare for accelerated growth," said Helia Care Chief Executive Officer Grant Siders. "Chris Taylor brings a breadth of healthcare business acumen and appreciates the urgency of new thinking rooted in technologies that will help health systems improve their bottom lines."

According to data from an assessment conducted by Helia Care, the number of U.S. hospitals experiencing negative margins has increased by 98 percent in the last three years. As such, Helia Care aims to reverse this trend by integrating cloud-based tools to solve monumental problems in healthcare, simultaneously making an immediate positive impact on a hospital's EBITDA.

Such efficiencies are more than a theory, in operating room operations alone, Helia Care employed data to identify a $12.4 billion savings opportunity for the healthcare and supplier industries. The company drew from disparate data sets and manual workflows, bringing them into the Cloud providing real-time, accurate information and automated workflows.

About Helia Care. Helia Care is driving innovation and implementation of cloud-based healthcare software solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems. Helia Care developed the proprietary Helia Connect® solution, the industry's first cloud platform that automates OR clinical and non-clinical workflows and delivers real-time accurate data. Helia Connect® enables hospitals and suppliers to connect, contract, and real-time transact 100% in the Cloud. Visit www.heliacare.com to learn more.

