Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Registers $247.67 million growth from 2021 to 2025|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Some of the Key players and their Offerings

Abbott Laboratories

The company offers H. Pylori Chek test which is an enzyme immunoassay for the qualitative detection of Helicobacter pylori specific antigen in human fecal specimens.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

The company offers molecular diagnostic solutions such as molecular systems, molecular tests like BioGX SARS-CoV-2 Reagents for BD MAX System, and others.

bioMerieux SA

The company offers VIDAS H. pylori IgG which is used to diagnose the presence of anti-Helicobacter pylori IgG antibodies in human serum or plasma.

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is segmented as below:

Technology

Immunoassays



Molecular Diagnostics



POC

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is driven by the growing cost-effectiveness of diagnosis in conjunction with personalized antibiotic therapy. In addition, other factors such as the rising prevalence of disease and resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics. are expected to trigger the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market toward witnessing a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 247.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

