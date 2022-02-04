Helicopter Engines Market to Grow by USD 2.80 billion|Technavio

The helicopter engines market is driven by the increase in adoption of helicopters in multiple applications, strategic collaborations, and increasing operations in the commercial helicopter industry. However, factors such as barriers to the adoption of new technology and equipment may hamper the growth of the helicopter engines market during the forecast period.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Helicopter Engines Market

General Electric Co. - The company offers a wide range of helicopter engines such as CT7-2E1 and T700.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - The company offers helicopter engines, namely Artouste III B.

Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers a wide range of helicopter engines such as CTS800, HTS900, LTS101, among others.

Helicopter Engines Market 2022-2026: Drivers

The increase in the adoption of helicopters in multiple applications is driving the growth of the helicopter engines market. Helicopters are cost-effective when compared to fixed-wing aircraft due owing to their low purchase and operating costs. They can provide police forces with an aerial view of the ground to report the locations and movements of suspects. Therefore, advances in helicopter technology, coupled with efficient and safe operations, have raised the demand for helicopters for various applications. This will propel the demand for helicopter engines in the coming years.

Helicopter Engines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Helicopter engines market is segmented as below:

End-user

Military



Commercial

By end-user, the military segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Military rotorcraft are actively deployed for peacekeeping operations in countries such as Sudan, Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan. The rapidly changing security scenarios across borders, along with the rise in government funding on the procurement of military equipment, has fueled the procurement of rotorcraft.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the helicopter engines market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The increase in the adoption of rotorcraft for different applications will drive the helicopter engines market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Helicopter Engines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled General Electric Co., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Rostec State Corp., Safran SA, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

