Helicopter Tourism Market Recorded 28.94% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Driven by Increasing Use of Commercial Helicopters | Technavio

Jun 20, 2022, 07:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The helicopter tourism market size is expected to grow by USD 871.35 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 17.31% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving the helicopter tourism market is the increasing use of commercial helicopters. The conventional methods of transportation have not been able to keep up with the growing population, leading to the need for alternative commuting solutions. The increasing prosperity of countries and business developments will result in demand for inner-city air travel, particularly in the emerging markets. Furthermore, low fuel prices and large investments have driven the urban heliports market and made helicopter transportation look feasible. However, over the years, with the rapid increase in fuel prices (equivalent to one-third of the operating costs), only a few passenger helicopters have remained operational. Despite such deterrents, and particularly with the decline in crude oil prices, the global rotorcraft industry has thrived and progressed.
The helicopter tourism market is segmented by type (general and customized) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- The helicopter tourism market share growth by the general segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- One of the major factors that determine tourist preference for helicopter rides is the price of the services and commodities.
- The growth would be especially high in APAC, with more than half of the number of new passengers coming from this region. In addition, adventure tours such as helicopter tours are not restricted to people belonging to young age groups.
- 54% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
- The US is the key market for the helicopter tourism market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
- North America dominates the global demand for helicopter tourism, with the US and Canada being the region's major markets. These countries have advanced infrastructures, attractive tourist destinations, and a number of natural and architectural tourist attractions which will facilitate the helicopter tourism market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The helicopter tourism market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc.
- Cape Town Helicopters
- Grupo Sodarca
- Heliair.it Srl
- Helipistas Sl (Barcelona Helicopters)
- Liberty Helicopters
- Maverick Aviation Group
- Mid West Helicopters
- Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters
- Sydney Helicopters
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Helicopter Tourism Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Helicopter Tourism Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Helicopter Tourism Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.31%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 871.35 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
28.94
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 54%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc., Cape Town Helicopters, Grupo Sodarca, Heliair.it Srl, Helipistas Sl (Barcelona Helicopters), Liberty Helicopters, Maverick Aviation Group, Mid West Helicopters, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, and Sydney Helicopters
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
