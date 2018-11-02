Heliospectra: Cancellation of Order

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY) (FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouses and controlled plant growth environments, today announces that Heliospectra and 5 Leters DOO have made a joint decision to cancel the order announced in august 2018. The order was for Heliospectra's EOS series and the order value is SEK 1.6 million (USD $ 179,760).

Heliospectra and the customer have agreed to cancel the order as agreement on the terms of conditions could not be reached. The cancellation will be visible in the accounts for the Q4 report 2018.

