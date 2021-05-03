Heliospectra's MITRA LED Lighting Solutions Receives DLC Certification

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB, a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, is pleased to announce that Heliospectra's MITRA LED lighting platform has been approved and received its DLC certification. The new certification means MITRA customers meet the requirements for discounts on energy consumption and energy efficiency savings set by utilities in North America.

Design Lights Consortium (DLC) is a non-profit organization with the mission to achieve energy optimization by enabling controllability with a focus on quality, people, and the environment. DLC certification has become a strong third-party quality verification for customers and utility companies looking to verify energy-saving LED technology, including horticultural lighting solutions. Pinpointing "green" solutions and aligning growers with industry and trade allies in favor of sustainable growth.

The DLC certification is often needed for commercial growers to qualify for states and Canadian provinces' power consumption laws and to meet eligibility requirements for utility rebates, leading to sizeable direct savings in investment for growers.

"Rebates today can account for 25 to 50% of a new technology purchase and 25 to 100% of a lighting upgrade, and with the DLC certification being an important part of the application it has become an industry standard. Customers who are looking to upgrade their facility with high-performing commercial lighting solutions look for the DLC mark. We are excited to confirm the DLC certification for MITRA knowing what it means for our customers in North America and in line with our values as a company", says Scott Thornton, GM North America, Heliospectra.

Energy-efficient solutions such as Heliospectra's MITRA platform considerably lowers the overall energy consumption compared to traditional solutions and the overall operational costs. MITRA is the horticulture market's first truly modular LED light solution. Designed by Growers for Growers, MITRA is the perfect solution for high light crops, boasting a high-intensity light output and electrical efficacy of up to 2.8 µmol/J. The light comes with three optional broad spectra, tailored to facilitate any environment, and enable a healthy, high-quality crop production.

Seven of Heliospectra's MITRA models have so far been approved by the DLC and can be found in DLC's horticulture lighting register here.

