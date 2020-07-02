Helium 10 Again Redefines All-in-One Amazon Seller Software With a Host of Powerful New Tools and Features

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10, the leading all-in-one software company for Amazon sellers, has released a series of more than nine new game-changing tools and features for its members.

"The world of e-Commerce is growing every day, so Helium 10 is growing as well to meet the challenge," explains Ryan Iyengar, Chief Revenue Officer at Helium 10. "We're investing in deeper insights around products, keywords, and markets on Amazon. We're rolling out additional training to help expand the opportunity for early-stage sellers and people looking to get a leg up on their competition. We're adding on several completely new verticals, from managing inventory, to corporate financial services, to managing PPC spend. With every new release, Helium 10 is helping Amazon sellers of all stages tackle real challenges, and accelerate their business growth."

Market Alerts for Market Tracker

Helium 10 users can now receive daily or weekly email updates on every product tracked within their market to monitor competitors.

Historical Keyword Ranking for Keyword Tracker

With historical keyword rankings, users can anticipate trends within markets. "Sellers will be able to see the path that competitors have taken to get where they are," explains Bradley Sutton, Director of Training and Chief Evangelist at Helium 10. "I really wish that years ago when I was a consultant for sellers I had this level of visibility!"

Helium 10 Academy

With course certification, users can utilize training models for each stage of their business, mastering Helium 10 from the team that developed it.

Freedom Ticket Xtra

Freedom Ticket Xtra provides a powerful personalized selling advantage – three Q&As a month with Amazon selling legend, Kevin King, and two trainings on specific topics.

Profits Inventory Forecasting

Sellers can now accurately predict when it's time to replenish inventory, avoiding stock-outs, and maximizing cash flow.

Seller Assistant Chrome Extension

With Seller Assistant, sellers can streamline requesting reviews for a higher Amazon rank on Amazon.

PPC Audit

Users can now gain a detailed breakdown of their PPC performance against others with data delivered straight to email.

ADS now open to Diamond Plan members

Now open to Helium 10 Diamond members, ADS empowers sellers to make better PPC decisions, changing campaigns instantly.

Alta by Helium 10

Alta's financial solutions include a powerful digital wallet, rapid approval credit lines, daily advances on Amazon payments, international direct payment and tax management.

"The ability to source and manage capital while staying compliant with the international laws and regulations is an important part of that process, especially in the environment as volatile as the one we are facing today," explains COO Bojan Gajic. "Alta by Helium 10 addresses that need and removes another obstacle on the Helium 10 customer's road to success."

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions to sellers. Helium 10 is headquartered in Irvine, California.

