Helium 10 Announces New Branding, Celebrating Amazon Sellers and Humble Beginnings

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10 is proud to unveil a new look as a reflection of the company's clarity and commitment to supporting Amazon merchants as the transition from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce accelerates.

The company's new visual identity represents Helium 10's four-year evolution from humble beginnings to now proudly supporting over 250,000+ Amazon merchants, including scrappy startups and Fortune 500 companies.

More than a cosmetic refresh, Helium 10's new branding brings updates to its marketing materials, website, software, and virtual communities. Users can expect a more familiar feel across all channels and an accelerated product release schedule within the software in the coming months.

The redesign is a celebration of entrepreneurs that symbolizes that with dedication, passion, and hard work, real growth is achievable on Amazon. Helium 10 stands by the belief that anyone, anywhere can start and grow an e-commerce business, bring value to the world, and maximize their potential on Amazon.

With Helium 10, no user's business is too big or small, whether they're a one-person shop selling their first item or a publicly-traded company managing an inventory of thousands of products with millions of dollars in sales.

The updated design conveys Helium 10's powerful enterprise-level expertise while emphasizing the company's continued human connection to the real challenges and triumphs sellers face on Amazon's ever-changing platform.

Helium 10's brand tells the story of a company that offers more than a suite of software tools. Rather, it's a story of relentlessly dedicated experts ready to help Amazon sellers thrive as they begin or continue their journeys selling online – a partner in the success of its users each step of the way.

In 2016, co-founders Manny Coats and Guillermo Puyol created three tools to solve unmet needs that Manny faced in his own e-commerce business on Amazon. After realizing these tools could benefit more sellers, the duo worked in tandem with a growing community of passionate entrepreneurs, listening to their needs, and recruiting energized, brilliant talent to build the industry's leading Amazon software, now providing vital support to Amazon sellers around the world.

"The entrepreneurial spirit is deeply ingrained into the core of Helium 10. It's allowed us to better understand the problems our users face on Amazon and to solve them with purpose," said Matt Benton, Director of Marketing at Helium 10. "This brand refresh confirms our commitment to helping Amazon sellers thrive in the future of e-commerce."

With a refreshed brand identity, Helium 10 is doubling down on its commitment to empower entrepreneurs to create and grow lasting e-commerce businesses on Amazon through analytics and education.

About Helium 10:

Helium 10 serves as a leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants, equipping merchants with everything they need to grow and optimize their e-commerce businesses. Its mission is to deliver highly accurate, data-driven, comprehensive software to Amazon merchants everywhere. Helium 10 is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Media Contact:

Matt Sky

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Helium 10

Related Links

http://www.helium10.com

