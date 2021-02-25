Helium 10 Crosses One Million User Threshold, Expands Reach for Amazon Sellers Worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry's leading all-in-one software and analytics solution for Amazon sellers, Helium 10 has proudly surpassed one million active users.

According to Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Iyengar, "We're so excited to announce that Helium 10 has signed up our one-millionth user. Helium 10 has grown tremendously over the past few years, and 2020 was no exception. But what we're most satisfied to see is the continued growth of the e-commerce industry in general and how thriving the path of e-commerce entrepreneurship still is." He continues, "Competition and supply may be rising, but demand has risen even faster over the past 12 months, so there are still mountains of unmet opportunity. We're looking forward to continuing to build out our seller communities, training programs, and software suite to enable the next generation of sellers to build their own successful businesses on Amazon."

This new achievement serves as proof of Helium 10's ability to reach a wider number of Amazon sellers than ever before, signaling a new era of e-commerce and dropshipping interest worldwide.

With an ever-expanding suite of software at their fingertips, Amazon sellers using Helium 10 have more detailed guides, data, and insights than ever previously made readily available -- discovering and sourcing products, optimizing listings, managing financials, and targeting ad campaigns.

"We were not the first software to the market for Amazon sellers," explains Chief Amazon Strategist Bradley Sutton. "However, we quickly became the number one option for sellers worldwide due to our unrivaled breadth of software we have, the value, the education, the data accuracy, and functionality."

With an active community of sellers and enthusiasts ready to help sellers each step of the way, Helium 10 has made itself not just a software company, but a dedicated partner to its over one million users worldwide.

