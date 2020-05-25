Helium 10 Hires and Promotes Key Executives

IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10, a world-class suite of software solutions that empowers Amazon sellers to grow and optimize their e-commerce businesses, is pleased to announce several new executive-level hires: Ryan Iyengar as Chief Revenue Officer, and Bojan Gajic as Chief Operating Officer.

Among new hires, Ryan Iyengar joins Helium 10 as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer. He will be responsible for managing the sales and marketing functions, as well as expanding into new markets and customer segments. "I am excited to be joining a team so dedicated to offering as much value as possible to their customers," Iyengar says. "I'm eager to continue the rapid growth trajectory the company has seen over the past few years."

Iyengar brings with him over 10 years of experience in marketing and analytics. He has served in several leadership roles, most recently as CMO of Health IQ where he oversaw advertising and analytics for the health-conscious insurance broker. Previously, Iyengar served as VP of Marketing at ZipRecruiter, an online employment marketplace, where he was responsible for media buying, brand strategy, analytics, and creative.

Helium 10 also announced that Bojan Gajic, its former Chief Technology Officer, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Gajic joined the company early on, playing an instrumental role in developing Helium 10's core technical infrastructure, spearheading product and engineering from proof-of-concept through early-stage growth. Moving forward, Gajic will play a more pivotal role in overseeing Helium 10's broader operations and strategy.

"The success of tens of thousands of Amazon sellers who are using the Helium 10 platform as an integral part of their business process, proves that our collective effort thus far has been a success," Gajic explains. "I am excited about the opportunity to help Helium 10 continue to execute on the commitment to serve the Amazon e-commerce community through training and software, and I look forward to celebrating the future successes of our customers."

Sandeep Kella, CEO of Helium 10's parent company Assembly, stated: "We feel fortunate to have Ryan and Bojan, two incredibly talented individuals, on the Helium 10 executive team. Their leadership, character and expertise are true assets, and they will both play an integral role in the next phase of Helium 10's growth."

About Assembly

Assembly is focused on acquiring and building industry-leading software and services that empower e-commerce merchants to more effectively run their businesses. Its long-term mission is to assist millions of merchants in their growing need to adopt new technology, regardless of where they sell their products and services.

About Helium 10

Helium 10 serves as a leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants., equipping merchants with everything they need to grow and optimize their e-commerce businesses. Its mission is to deliver highly accurate, data-driven, comprehensive software to Amazon merchants everywhere. Helium 10 is headquartered in Irvine, California.

