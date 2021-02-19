Helium 10 Listing Optimization Course Now Available for Free on YouTube

NEGEV, Israel, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vova Even, a successful Amazon FBA seller and Helium 10 expert, continues to gain popularity as an entrepreneur. He has recently introduced a detailed video tutorial to help Amazon sellers make the most effective use of Helium 10. This tutorial offers a series of high-quality videos available completely free of charge.

To find out more about the Helium 10 tutorial series, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNrN6xFnz4NKVPIO8PhM6_ZwFDKZesmCF

Vova Even Vova Even

Even started his journey as an Amazon seller in late 2016 while working as a coastal lifeguard. In addition to running his YouTube channel dedicated to selling on Amazon FBA, he also sells products as an affiliate marketer.

Even's Helium 10 review is a complete playlist with 13 insightful videos. "In this 100% free Amazon FBA listing optimization and SEO course, I teach you how to create a highly converting and search engine optimized listing on Amazon, with the help of Helium 10's set of tools that are insanely helpful for FBA private label products," Even says.

Even says his tutorial will help Amazon sellers:

Carry out deep keyword research for products to find the most relevant keywords and keyword phrases

Carry out proper keyword optimization, so that they can create a search engine–friendly listing that will be discovered by targeted customers

Create engaging copy for their listing's title, bullets, description and backend

Get the best pictures for listing, which will convert browsers to buyers

The Helium 10 software provides a suite of powerful SEO, product research and business management tools for Amazon sellers. It allows users to find and validate product ideas, find actionable keywords, optimize listings and manage every facet of their business, all from one dashboard.

Helium 10 is available by subscription. Users can choose to sign up for a monthly service. The subscription provides a range of tools, including:

Research about market trends

Demand for individual products

Inventory protection

Digital refund management

Market and listing optimization

Demographic selection

Niche selection

Fraud alert

Even says, "Invest your time to go through the course; I did my sincere best for you. I truly believe that this course will help you with your Amazon FBA game. Once you go through it, I'd appreciate it if you can leave a comment under any of the course videos, based on your true experience."

Even is also offering premium discounts and a free Helium 10 trial for viewers of his tutorial. By using the Helium 10 coupon code VOVA50, viewers can receive a 50% discount for their first month of subscription. Alternatively, viewers can use the code VOVA10 to receive a 10% discount to Helium 10, every month.

Please visit Vova Even's official YouTube channel to find out more about his tutorial and other training videos.

Contact Name : Vova Even

Contact Phone: +972546321630

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Vova Even

Hello! I am a seller on Amazon and a creator on YouTube. My goal is to intensify your knowledge, inner peace, and motivation through truly valuable content, so you can achieve your fullest potential in the aspects of life that really matter to you.

SOURCE Vova Even