Helium 10's Bradley Sutton to Host 16-Hour Livestream for Amazon Sellers Today

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10's Bradley Sutton, Director of Training & Customer Success and host of the widely popular Serious Sellers Podcast, will host an all-day livestream to uplift, inspire, and educate Amazon and e-commerce sellers.

Megathon comes at a particularly meaningful time as businesses have had to adapt to new challenges presented by COVID-19. Helium 10 recently responded by announcing its $1 Million Business Assistance Fund initiative to support its users and encourage new small business investment and growth.

The high-endurance telethon will begin at 8 a.m. PST and wrap at 12 a.m. the next day for a total of 16 hours. Guest speakers will join Bradley Sutton to discuss virtually every category of the Amazon seller's journey, sharing insights as they discuss new market opportunities, seller strategies, and how to adapt to a rapidly changing Amazon FBA seller landscape.

A full speaker list for the event is available on Helium 10's web site.

Among the 20+ topics, subjects throughout the day will include "Sourcing in China Deep Dive," "Selling in the USA, Living in Europe / European Moms Story," "Sourcing and Selling in India," an in-depth look at chatbots, health and fitness, Instagram and influencer marketing, PPC, and listing optimization.

The event will include Helium 10 star-talent like Tim Jordan from the popular Amazon FBA Case Study - Project X, Kevin King from Freedom Ticket, and many prominent thought leaders in the Amazon seller space.

Sutton explains, "In the last 24 hours, I reached out to who I considered the top minds in the game who could give tons of value to everyone who joins. Everyone was on board, and we have a world-class variety of people coming on." Describing the wide range of talent, he continues, "A military veteran who thought he was going to work as a Walmart greeter upon retirement but discovered Amazon and grosses in the six figures. A sourcing expert who is hired by top athletes such as Steph Curry and Neymar to produce products for them. An Amazon seller who grossed more than $100 million last year. A celebrity fitness trainer with his own TV show who will come and lead us in the perfect workout for the 'work from home entrepreneur.' An Amazon seller who sold $6 million in three months. And the list goes on and on."

