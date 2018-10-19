Helix Homes America announces portfolio acquisition
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Homes America announces the acquisition of 33 stabilized rental properties in Oklahoma. The Company, on behalf of its subsidiary American Residential Opportunity Fund, LLC has signed an agreement to purchase an additional 33 Single Family Rental properties for the Company's portfolio of homes for sale.
The new portfolio of homes represents newer-build "A" asset class homes in and throughout the greater Oklahoma City, Oklahoma housing market. The Company expects to close on this newest acquisition in early December, 2018.
Helix Homes America offers Single Family Rental properties to investors/clients internationally. The Company offers occupied, income producing rental properties for sale in multiple cities within the United States. Helix Homes America maintains a physical presence in three countries, including the United States, Indonesia and Vietnam and an online presence at www.helixhomesamerica.com
