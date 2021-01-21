Helix Launches a COVID-19 Viral Surveillance Dashboard to Track Emergence and Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Total B.1.1.7 cases by state

B.1.1.7 cases identified by day

S gene target failure (SGTF) as a percentage of positive cases over time

B.1.1.7 cases as a percentage of SGTF cases by state

While prior Helix research showed that only a subset of samples with SGTF harbor all the variants that define B.1.1.7, SGTF prevalence is still an important metric to monitor. Rapid increases in this rate, which can be evaluated without needing to sequence samples, may serve as an indicator that B.1.1.7 is becoming prevalent in the community

Going forward, a randomized subset of samples not exhibiting SGTF will also be sequenced to expand the variants Helix is able to detect. Results of this will be posted in this dashboard as they are available.

The Helix® COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard will only reflect cases identified by Helix and does not include those identified by other organizations. Numbers may differ from other publicly reported dashboards due to a time lag from reporting of the cases to public health departments to updating of other databases. As new strains and approaches for predicting the prevalence data will be added to the dashboard. The dashboard can be found at helix.com/covid19db

