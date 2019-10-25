HELIX RE Announces Record Growth

"In the face of recent developments in proptech, we are particularly proud of the traction HELIXRE has gained over the past two quarters," according to Jamie Roche, CEO. "Importantly that growth is across multiple disciplines, clients and countries reaffirming the strong and accelerating demand for digital twins across the world."

HELIXRE offerings include scan-to-plan, scan-to-cloud, cloud-to-plan and building data storage. New application of geometric deep learning (GDL) as part of the HELIXRE Enhanced Cloud Technology means that more accurate point clouds can be generated faster, a key point of difference in the category.

About HELIXRE:

HELIXRE is increasing value in the built world by creating the foundation for collecting and understanding data quickly, easily and affordably--not just for hundreds of buildings but for all the buildings. HELIX Twins are accurate 3D digital models to CAD, PDF, and BIM that can be shared broadly without special training or software and accessed on standard mobile phones, tablets and laptops. HELIX Twins are created using laser scanning (LiDAR), photogrammetry, computer vision, Enhanced Cloud Technology and massive cloud computing power. HELIX Twins are delivered within days for less than the cost of traditional building plans. With offices in San Mateo, Singapore and London, HELIXRE is the category leader, working tirelessly to deliver HELIX Twins fast and cost effectively so that building data can be better understood and shared--not just for hundreds of buildings but for all of the buildings.

