HELIX RE Announces SecureBlur™

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HELIX RE announces the launch of SecureBlur™ technology, the only blur technology that can't be reversed.

"Many companies don't realize that blurring technology is easily reversible," according to Chris Andrasick, CTO of HELIX RE. "Commercial real estate owners, brokers and tenants need to be aware that without HELIX SecureBlur™, blurred images of employee faces, whiteboard contents and other information in occupied office spaces can be reversed and identified."

The need for blur technology has grown dramatically in the field of commercial real estate as building owners, brokers and prospective tenants are minimizing site visits in favor of using 360° virtual tours. Increased use of virtual tours to show commercial spaces means that confidential information can be inadvertently disclosed. Typically sensitive building information like whiteboard contents and occupant faces are blurred out. However traditional blur technology can be reversed relatively easily meaning sensitive content can be viewed and shared.

"At HELIX protecting the information gathered while creating virtual tours and 3D models for our clients is imperative," explained Andrasick. "Reversible blur technology was not an acceptable option, so we had no alternative but to create our own solution."

SecureBlur™ is available only to clients of HELIX RE in the creation of HELIX Twins, digital equivalents of buildings that can be understood and shared without special training or software on laptops, tablets and mobile devices. HELIX Twins include 3D Revit and SketchUp models, 2D AutoCAD files, pdfs, and comprehensive 360°photo tours.

To learn more about SecureBlur™ and HELIX RE, go to https://helixre.com/ or contact info@helix.re .

About HELIX RE

HELIX RE is increasing the value of the built world by creating the foundation for collecting and understanding data quickly, easily and affordably--not just for hundreds of buildings but for all the buildings. HELIX Twins are accurate plans including 3D Revit and SketchUp models, 2D AutoCADs, PDFs and 360° photo tours that can be shared without special training or software and accessed on standard mobile phones, tablets and laptops. HELIX Twins are created using laser scanning (LiDAR), photogrammetry, computer vision, AI, and massive cloud computing power, and are delivered within days for less than the cost of traditional building plans. With offices in Silicon Valley, Singapore, London, New York and Chicago, HELIX RE is the category leader in delivering digital twins fast and cost effectively so that building information can be easily understood and shared--not just for hundreds of buildings but for all of the buildings. For more information or to learn how HELIX RE can help make your buildings better visit http://helixre.com .

