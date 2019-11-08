Helix Steel Celebrates 15 Years of Success In ICF

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2004, Helix Steel has provided contractors who use Insulating Concrete Forms (ICFs), a way to build using environmentally friendly and sustainable materials. Those using ICFs pride themselves in constructing long-lasting, energy efficient buildings. Together with Helix Steel's innovative technology, Twisted Steel Micro Rebar™ (TSMR™) reinforcement and ICF, we create a green solution which upholds our mission to provide a better way to build with concrete.

ICF Installation with Helix® Micro Rebar™ reinforcement

ICFs entered the market in late 1960s. Although it is in recent years where the industry has witnessed a boom in all types of ICF systems. Each system has its own distinguishable characteristics, but one thing holds true for all ICF systems: they need concrete reinforcement. TSMR™ reinforcement can relieve pain in the building process and provide sound and secure structural reinforcement in lieu of traditional rebar. Additionally, when mixed into the concrete, TSMR™ reinforcement reduces the carbon footprint in transporting materials.

ICF builder, George Bahdi, President of Niagara Olympia Homes, said "Our goal is to provide energy efficient homes which fulfill all our clients' needs. We use the [Amvic] ICF system to build our homes because they reduce noise transmission, improve energy efficiency and thermal resistance within the unit. We were able to speed up construction using Helix® fiber reinforcement in the concrete which replaced the use of rebar on all horizontal and vertical interior walls. These walls lower utility costs while providing a safe, quiet home".

Helix Steel, founded in 2003, manufactures Helix® Micro Rebar ™ reinforcement, in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

A Buy America Compliant Helix® concrete reinforcement was recently used in the MTA's East Side Access Tunnel Lining in New York City.

