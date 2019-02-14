Helix TCS Subsidiary, BioTrackTHC, Receives NCIA Excellence in Innovation Award

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix TCS (OTCQB: HLIX) (the "Company") subsidiary, BioTrackTHC , was presented with an award for Excellence in Innovation in the category of Business Strategy and Innovation by the National Cannabis Industry Association ("NCIA"), the largest and longest running non-profit association in the legal cannabis industry. The award, which was presented yesterday during NCIA's Seed to Sale Show in Boston, represents an outstanding start to 2019, as the Company was recently recognized as the #1 revenue generating point of sale provider by Cannabis Business Executive and the leader in commercial dispensary point of sale market share by Cannabiz Media.

As one of the oldest technology providers in cannabis operating since 2010, the award for Excellence in Innovation is indicative of the Company's ability to maintain its leading position as the competitive landscape of the legal cannabis industry grows, business needs evolve, and the industry landscape continues to develop.

"To be recognized for this award is a testament to the critical infrastructure services platform that BioTrack provides to businesses and governments," said Zachary L. Venegas, Executive Chairman and CEO of Helix TCS, Inc., the parent-company of BioTrackTHC. "As we prepare to roll out the second generation of BioTrack's industry-leading software, we are more confident than ever that we will be able to capitalize on our legacy functionality while delivering new and innovative capabilities for current and future operators globally."

About Helix TCS, Inc.

BioTrackTHC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix TCS, Inc. Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of ancillary services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS's products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 33 states and 5 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com . For more information on BioTrackTHC, visit www.biotrack.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

