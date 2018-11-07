Helix TCS Subsidiary BioTrackTHC To Unveil Next Generation Seed-to-Sale System At MJBizCon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) technology subsidiary, BioTrackTHC, will unveil its highly anticipated second-generation seed-to-sale software system at the Marijuana Business Conference (MJBizCon) in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 14-16.

The next generation product is a full-vertical business management solution with the robust functionality, comprehensive reporting, and data security that BioTrackTHC is known for. This iteration will update BioTrackTHC's legacy platform with a clean and intuitive interface, world-class API capabilities, and innovative new feature sets designed to meet the ever-changing needs of licensed cannabis businesses worldwide.

"As the leader in seed-to-sale software for nearly a decade, having tracked over $18 billion in commercial cannabis sales and with 9 government contracts, BioTrackTHC is uniquely armed with the operational success, technological infrastructure, and market experience to continue to set the operational standard in seed-to-sale software for the legal cannabis industry," explains Patrick Vo, President and CEO of BioTrackTHC.

As one of the largest software providers in the legal cannabis industry, BioTrackTHC provides seed-to-sale supply chain management and compliance tools for licensed cannabis businesses, as well as tracking solutions for state and local governments. Today, in addition to its 9 government contracts, BioTrackTHC operates at over 2,000 customer locations in 32 states and 5 countries. By merging with Helix TCS in 2018, BioTrack now has the capabilities necessary to expedite and enhance the development of its next generation product, which will improve the ease and accuracy of product tracking for businesses across nearly all verticals in the legal cannabis space.

With a continued emphasis on data security, reliability, and compliance, BioTrackTHC will utilize its best-in-class API to allow for more efficient integrations with third-party software, including financial management systems and industry-specific enhancements (such as loyalty programs and menu services), in order to continue to improve the platform's ROI for its customers. Additionally, the interface is highly customizable, enabling customers to personalize their BioTrackTHC experience so that it matches their specific operational workflows. The full-vertical software will be rolled out in segments, starting with the retailer-focused point-of-sale system, which will be available to dispensaries in early 2019.

The software will support a variety of different languages as the company continues to expand into emerging international markets -- including Jamaica, Canada, and Colombia -- high-production locations where international wholesale is expected to dominate. With BioTrackTHC's leading market position domestically as well as abroad, Helix TCS is confident that the new iteration of BioTrackTHC will support its continued mission to provide the leading ancillary services platform to the emerging legal cannabis market.

"Through our previous acquisitions, we have given BioTrack the platform to greatly expand product development and we now have a team of software engineers working nearly round the clock, enabling us to roll out new solutions and quality upgrades with unmatched speed and security," said Zachary Venegas, Executive Chairman and CEO of Helix TCS, Inc. "This new evolution of BioTrack's software was built specifically upon the feedback and requests of current and prospective clients and partners; their input is built into its DNA like no other system."

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna McGregor, Grasslands, at 917-971-7852 or shawna@mygrasslands.com .

About Helix TCS, Inc.

BioTrackTHC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix TCS, Inc. Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of ancillary services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS's products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 32 states and 5 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com . For more information on BioTrackTHC, visit www.biotrack.com .

Media Contact:

Shawna McGregor

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

shawna@mygrasslands.com

917-971-7852

IR Contact:

Scott Ogur

Helix TCS, Inc.

ir@helixtcs.com

SOURCE Helix TCS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.helixtcs.com

