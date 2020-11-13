Helix Wireless Celebrates Veteran’s Day

KEARNY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Wireless, Inc., a rapidly growing provider of Smart SIM technology announced to the world and one of their lucky customers that he was covered for the month. Gifting a Free Month of cellphone Service, as a Thank You for Your Service to one of their customers on social media on Wednesday November 11th. The company honored Veteran Friends and Family who sent in photos of loved ones who have served or are currently serving, with a moving social media post showcasing and extending thanks to all veterans. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=726447731301629

"This is just one of the many ways in which we want to give back to the communities we serve. We are humbled by the dedication and bravery of all who have served in the armed forces. We are grateful for them, and want to celebrate our friends, families, and neighbors." said Francis Gallic, Helix Wireless, Inc. COO.

"As we prepare to launch our new consumer website in January 2021, we are proud to build into this launch our plans that connect with the communities we serve. The Helix Wireless mission goes beyond connecting people, businesses, and things, we aim to help build the sense of community where we can celebrate and uplift each other. This is what going beyond being a great connection solution provider means to us." said John Squillace, Helix Wireless, Inc. CEO.

Helix Wireless, Inc. is a telecommunications company located at 78 John Miller Way, Kearny, New Jersey. They focus on providing efficient solutions to consumers and businesses with a focus on IoT. With over 40 years of combined experience in driving sales, satisfaction, and success for consumers and Fortune 50 Organizations, Helix provides top level insight and capabilities that enable their clients to reach their goals.

www.helixwireless.co

