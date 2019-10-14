HELLA Named a 2020 Automotive News PACE Awards Finalist

"HELLA's consistent dedication to problem-solving makes us a thought leader in the automotive industry. I am extremely proud of the teams that made the Rain/Light/Climate Sensor and Brake System Sensor possible. These are only two examples in our wide portfolio of technologies that offer revolutionary fixes for common problems drivers face every day," said Joerg Weisgerber, member of the Electronics executive board and responsible for the Electronics business of HELLA in North, Central and South America. "We are unbelievably honored and humbled to have not one, but two technologies selected as PACE Awards finalists this year. A recognition from such an institution in its 26 th year does not come easily and took true collaboration between our technical teams and customers."

This is the third consecutive year that HELLA has been named a finalist for this prestigious awards program that sets the standard for industry excellence and innovation by recognizing game-changing technologies. Last year, HELLA's SHAKE sensor (abbreviation for Structural Health and Knock Emission) for Road Condition Detection, a first-of-its-kind solution for providing cars with the sense of hearing and touch in order to increase a vehicle's awareness of road conditions, was named a 2019 PACE Awards Finalist. In 2014, HELLA won a PACE Award for its LED Matrix Beam technology, which combines a front camera, high-performance software and "intelligent lighting" technology to recognize other vehicles as well as provide "glare-free" illumination.

Please note:

This text and corresponding photo material can also be found in our press database at: www.hella.com/press

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with over 125 locations in some 35 countries. With sales of € 7.0 billion in the fiscal year 2018/2019 and 39,000 employees, HELLA is one of the leading automotive suppliers. HELLA specializes in innovative lighting systems and vehicle electronics and has been an important partner to the automotive industry and aftermarket for more than a century. Furthermore, in its Special Applications segment, HELLA develops, manufactures and sells lighting and electronic products for specialist vehicles.

For additional information please contact:

Dr. Markus Richter

Company spokesman

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rixbecker Strasse 75

59552 Lippstadt

Germany

Phone: +49 2941 38-7545

Fax: +49 2941 38-477545

Markus.Richter@hella.com

www.hella.com

Nancy Rodriguez

Marketing

HELLA Automotive Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Av. Primero de Mayo 120, Piso 6

Edificio Forum Naucalpan

Col. San Andrés Atoto

Naucalpan de Juárez, Estado de México

C.P.53500

nancyelizabeth.rodriguez@hella.com

SOURCE HELLA

Related Links

http://www.hella.com

