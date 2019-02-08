Hellas Redefines Royse City With Matrix® Turf For Softball & Baseball

Lady Bulldogs Softball Head Coach Lee Kuyrkendall says he was super excited about getting on their new Hellas field on the first practice day mandated by the University Interscholastic League, which is the governing body of Texas public high schools. Despite cold and rainy conditions on day one of softball practice, Kuyrkendall added, "You get the benefit of not having to battle the elements of weather and that's why our administration was so excited about trying to save practices and games."

The softball and baseball fields in Royse City have alternating panels of Matrix turf. The state of Texas logo in center field for softball includes an intimidating bulldog. Royse City baseball coaches decided to go with a more traditional RC in cursive lettering in center field. Hellas and Royse City ISD came up with the field design and the Hellas manufacturing plants in Alabama and Georgia, along with the Hellas construction crews, made it a reality.

The monofilament fibers have a strong, natural look and feel, helping to provide the field with a long-life span. The Royse City softball players are enjoying the true roll on the softball field, which is important to consistency and preventing bad hops. Kuyrkendall says, "To know that you probably won't get that bad hop that hits you in the teeth or in the eye, will help an infielder with their fielding confidence."

Hellas is the official turf provider of the Dallas Cowboys and the preferred turf provider of the Houston Texans and their training center. Hellas is the exclusive turf provider of the Jacksonville Jaguars and an official partner with the Miami Dolphins in both of the teams' practice facilities. Hellas is a proud partner of the Raiders and the official artificial turf provider of the Las Vegas Stadium. Hellas is proud to be the official turf provider for the new LA Stadium & Entertainment District for the LA Rams and LA Chargers in 2020.

Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is one of the largest sports construction contractors in the United States. While specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and synthetic surfaces, Hellas also champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, installation and maintenance. HellasConstruction.com

Royse City ISD is located in the eastern part of Rockwall County and extends into parts of Collin and Hunt counties. The RCISD Superintendent is Kevin Worthy. H.H. Browning Alternative Learning Center and Royse City make up the two high schools in the district. Three intermediate and four elementary schools round out this North Texas area school district located about 30 miles East of Dallas. rcisd.org

