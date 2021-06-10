Hellman & Friedman Completes Acquisition of Enverus

The closing of this transaction represents a significant milestone for Enverus — a data analytics and SaaS technology company which provides market-leading software and analytics solutions for companies that serve the energy industry. Enverus empowers companies to transform traditional decision making by accessing innovative cloud technology, predicative analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning and industry-leading intellectual capital. The company has more than 6,000 customers across the entire energy mix, including 21 of the Top 25 Global Energy Companies, from E&P and midstream to power and utilities companies.

"We're very excited to complete this transaction and begin working closely with the H&F team," said Jeff Hughes, CEO of Enverus. "H&F has an impressive track record in the SaaS space and this partnership will allow us to benefit from their significant expertise, experience and resources. Their investment will help accelerate our growth trajectory, and drive continued innovation, as we help our oil and gas customers leverage predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities, while simultaneously expanding into renewable energy, power and ESG capabilities."

"H&F has followed Enverus for years and our investment is a clear vote of confidence in its industry-leading product, strong team and incredible growth potential in a market that is being revolutionized by technology," said Ben Farkas, partner at H&F. "We're thrilled to partner with the team at Enverus as they continue to innovate and bring advanced SaaS solutions to energy customers around the world."

About Enverus

Enverus is the leading energy SaaS company delivering highly-technical insights and predictive/prescriptive analytics that empower customers to make decisions that increase profit. Enverus' innovative technologies drive production and investment strategies, enable best practices for energy and commodity trading and risk management, and reduce costs through automated processes across critical business functions. Enverus is a strategic partner to more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on large-scale equity investments in high quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets outstanding businesses in select sectors including software & technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer & retail, and other business services. Since its founding in 1984, H&F has invested in over 100 companies. The firm is currently investing its tenth fund, with over $23 billion of committed capital, and has over $70 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Learn more about H&F's defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Together with Genstar X and all active funds, Genstar currently has approximately $33 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials and software industries.

SOURCE Enverus

Related Links

http://www.enverus.com

