Hello Auto Group Opens First Dealership in San Diego - Kearny Mesa, California

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Auto Group announced they have opened a new Mazda dealership in San Diego's central Kearny Mesa community. The dealership and service center are the first Hello Auto location in the city.

"Hello Auto Group is excited to be expanding in Southern California," said Karl Schmidt, Hello Auto President. "We are thrilled to be bringing San Diego the first Hello Auto dealership."

This is the third Mazda dealership for Hello Auto Group. They will be operating the new San Diego Mazda out of the existing brick and mortar dealership and nearby service center. They will be breaking ground on a new, state-of-the art building on the property in spring 2022.

"Buying a car should be fun," said Idaliz Maldonado, General Manager. "We're overjoyed to be able to build our small, community-based dealership group from the ground up – supported by our core values of being genuine, honest, respectful and fair. We've built our business around an information-rich, shopper-driven approach that puts customers in the driver's seat."

Hello Auto Group offers a truly unique sales experience. Based out of Valencia, California, Hello Auto Group prides itself on bringing a new, welcome approach to vehicle purchasing and ownership. It's centered its processes around being upfront, seamless, and devoid of the anxieties associated with auto dealerships. Every vehicle sold is backed by a full suite of benefits.

Hello Auto Group was founded as a one-price dealership – no games or gimmicks. For customers, this means that there is no need for haggling, price games or stress. Customers work directly with a single point of contact throughout the entirety of their search and purchase.

"We always present our upfront lowest price. And we never charge over MSRP and never surprise customers with hidden fees or charges," said Schmidt.

Hello Auto Group launched their innovative dealership group in 2019. They currently operate a total of five dealerships throughout the state of California: Kia of Valencia, Mazda of Valencia, Subaru of Temecula, Mazda of Temecula and Mazda of San Diego. They will be welcoming their sixth dealership, a new Subaru dealership in Valencia, under the Hello Auto Group family in the spring of 2022.

"When you visit, we want to make you feel like you're at home. We love the communities we serve," concluded Maldonado. "Our welcoming approach truly appears to resonate – not only amongst our customers, but also our employees who are the lifeblood of our organization. We've quickly found that regardless of the community, good people centered around a common goal make all the difference. That's what I love about this organization."

To learn more about Hello Auto Group, visit helloautogroup.com.

About Hello Auto Group

Hello Auto Group has a total of six dealerships throughout the state of California. Hello Auto Group is proud to be a trailblazer committed to delivering a more welcoming way of doing business. When they say hello, it's always a friendly, humble, and inviting "Hello."

