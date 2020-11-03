Hello Bio Lab Heroes AwardsTM 2020 Are Now Open, Celebrating Life Scientists Around the Globe

BRISTOL, U.K., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations for the fourth annual Hello Bio Lab Heroes AwardsTM are now open, giving Life Scientists the opportunity to celebrate those making a real difference to their colleagues in the lab, their field of research, or issues impacting scientists globally.

Last year, the Lab Heroes AwardsTM received close to 300 nominations for 94 inspiring life scientists working all over the world.

The Lab Heroes Awards 2020 are Open

Sam Roome, PhD, Marketing Director of Hello Bio, said:

"The Lab Heroes Awards 2020 is a chance to celebrate the scientists who make – or who have made – a positive difference to their colleagues.

"These might be scientists who have inspired their colleagues in some way, maybe they are fantastic mentors, or are exceptionally supportive of their colleagues. Or it could be that they just have a special personality that makes the lab an enjoyable, stimulating place to work.

In whatever way they've had a positive impact on your life and work, the Lab Heroes Awards gives you an opportunity to acknowledge them."

The winner of the Lab Heroes Awards 2020 will receive $2000 Hello Bio vouchers, a $1000 career development grant, and publicity for them and their lab. Two runners up will each receive $500 Hello Bio vouchers, plus a $500 career development grant.

Dr. Jaana van Gastel, a researcher at the University of Antwerp in Belgium and winner of the Lab Heroes AwardsTM 2019, said:

"I think it's great that people can get rewarded for their work like this, and it's great motivation when you get nominated. While I fully support the recognition of life scientists, I have no grand ideas of how to do this. I think one of the most important things in this day and age, is to humanize scientists, let people who are not scientists see that we are all just people doing all we can to better our understanding of the world with the best intentions."

Entry for the 2020 Lab Heroes AwardsTM opens on the 2nd November 2020 and closes at midnight on 2nd December 2020. The awards will be judged by the Hello Bio Scientific Advisory Board, and winners will be announced after Monday 2nd December 2019.

To celebrate the heroes of your lab, simply visit the nomination page on the Hello Bio website and tell them why your lab hero deserves to win.

